Streetfilms: More Incredible Bike Porn from Holland!

Happy smiling (Dutch) people riding bikes. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.
Happy smiling (Dutch) people riding bikes. Photo: Clarence Eckerson Jr.

This is the second in Clarence Eckerson Jr.’s series of films about how the Dutch reclaimed their streets from the automobile. Today’s topic: The low-lying nation’s busiest bike path: The Vredenburg in Utrecht.

In Utrecht you’ll see the most mesmerizing site: Vredenburg carries 33,000 cyclists on an average day! Sixty percent of trips into the city are by bike. Private cars are banned from the road, so all you will see is scores of people on bikes, plus pedestrians, many buses and the very occasional taxi (taxis aren’t very popular in Utrecht, a classic second city).

On the plane ride home, I went through nearly 2,000 shots from Amsterdam and Utrecht and realized so much of this good footage will not figure in the final product of my mega-documenary from Utrecht. So I created a fun montage using some of the best shots and figured plenty of you would love to just sit back and watch the bicycles flow by — often in tandem, thanks to properly wide lanes.

It’s funny to think that this roadway was for decades the sole domain of cars. But in the last few years, Utrecht officials turned the major roadway into a bike- and bus-only conduit — something most Americans simply think can’t be done “here,” even though Amsterdam and Utrecht had car cultures just as strong as we do.

As reported by the Bicycle Dutch website:

Up until the 1990s, private motorized traffic had been allowed to use this street on the north side of Vredenburg square. In the 1960s, it was a big arterial road with at least four and sometimes six lanes of traffic, including bus lanes. Nowadays only buses use the street and the many people cycling. An estimated 20,000 people pass here every day on their bicycle. Motor traffic was relocated wide around the old city centre. Not to one particular new route, but it was dispersed over a large number of other routes.

The Vredenburg in 1961 (above) and in 2014. Photo: Bicycle Dutch
The Vredenburg in 1961 (above) and in 2014. Photo: Bicycle Dutch
  • Windshield Perspective

    “Clearly these people aren’t going anywhere important like an office, school, a hospital or to the gym.” – Bill de Blasio, presidential candidate

  • Danny

    Silly question here, but how do you explain what “bike porn” means to people who don’t know what porn is?

    Or to put it more bluntly, perhaps you can think of a better headline, especially when the actual (and quite nice) video makes no mention of the headline.

    Feel free to delete this comment if you ever do change the headline and URL to something appropriate for all ages.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

The Second Most Influential Streetfilm of All Time

By Clarence Eckerson Jr. |
With the 10-year benefit for Streetsblog and Streetfilms coming up on November 14 (get your tickets here!), we are counting down the 12 most influential Streetfilms of all time, as determined by Clarence Eckerson Jr. Cycling Copenhagen, Through North American Eyes Number of plays: 308,000 Publish date: July 15, 2010 Why is it here? This video was […]

It’s Getting Better All the Time

By Clarence Eckerson Jr. |
NYC is ChangingA StreetFilm by Clarence Eckerson Jr. Running Time: 1 minute 55 seconds Clarence Eckerson put together a really nice little StreetFilm featuring some of the public space improvements that are now underway in various parts of New York City. He’s got before-and-after shots of 9th Street Bike Lane, DUMBO Pearl Street Piazza, Broadway […]

Go to Car-Free Governors Island

By Jason Varone |
Go to Governor’s Island! A StreetFilm by Clarence Eckerson Jr. and Trorb Productions Running Time: 4 minutes 18 seconds Governors Island is a car-free, New York City paradise and now it’s open to the public on weekends from June thru Sept 2nd. Find all the details on the Governors Island Alliance website. To get there, […]

The Third Most Influential Streetfilm of All Time

By Clarence Eckerson Jr. |
With the 10-year benefit for Streetsblog and Streetfilms coming up on November 14 (get your tickets here!), we are counting down the 12 most influential Streetfilms of all time, as determined by Clarence Eckerson Jr. The Case for Physically Separated Bike Lanes Number of plays: 123,500 Publish date: February 17, 2007 Why is it here? Ten […]