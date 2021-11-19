THE ASK: Transportation Alternatives Sets the Agenda for Mayor Adams (Hint: Less Space for Cars)

Safe streets for all (not just rich neighborhoods). Faster commutes for all (including long-suffering bus riders). Dignified and respectful urban design for all (not just residents who have a well-funded business improvement district in their neighborhood).

And most of all: less space for cars.

That’s at the top of the Transportation Alternatives latest policy agenda, “Seven Steps to Save Our Health, Our Safety, Our Environment, and Our Economy by Making Better Use of New York City’s Streets” (full report here), that’s being released today.

“New York City’s streets must be a pathway to recovery,” Transportation Alternatives Executive Director Danny Harris said in a statement. “We are eager to partner with Mayor-elect Eric Adams to use the city’s largest publicly owned space, our streets, as a way to make New York City more resilient, equitable, and safe. From improving commutes for bus riders, to providing all New Yorkers with high-quality open space, to making cycling more accessible, a better future for our streets is possible.”

The report is not really limited to seven steps, by the way, but more like 70 because each of the seven steps has 10 substeps, and it builds on Adams’s own policy statement, as well as TA’s earlier NYC 25X25 plan to repurpose a quarter of city street space from cars to public use. But here’s the gist:

The TA agenda comes out just two days before the World Day of Remembrance for the victims of road violence on Sunday. The local New York commemoration will be at Brooklyn Borough Hall at 3 p.m. Click here for info.