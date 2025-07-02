Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Return of Summer Streets Edition

Summer Streets is back and bigger than ever. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on July 2, 2025

Photo: Dave Colon|

DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez on Tuesday.

In its 18th year, the city's venerable "Summer Streets" program is all grown up — and will finally stretch the length of Manhattan from the Brooklyn Bridge to Inwood, Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced on Tuesday

The car-free event will run from City Hall to Dyckman Street on the first three Saturdays in August, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The festivities in Manhattan will be bookended by car-free stretches on Vernon Boulevard in Queens and Forest Avenue in Staten Island on July 26, and the Grand Concourse in the Bronx and Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn on August 23, also from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

All told, Summer Streets 2025 will comprise of 22 car-free miles in total, a real glow up for a program that started in 2008 with a car-free stretch from the Brooklyn Bridge to 79th Street.

In addition to opening even more of Manhattan for strolling and hanging out, this year's events in Queens and Brooklyn will feature free walking and running events sponsored by the New York Road Runners.

All in all, a good way to spend a Saturday, especially if you're not a beach person. Read all about it at DOT's website.

Reporting from Dave Colon

In other news:

  • Zohran Mamdani romped Andrew Cuomo 56-44 in the final round of ranked choice voting. (Gothamist)
  • A new Siena poll found support for congestion pricing steady among Democrats and New York City residents.
  • The NTSB released the more findings from its investigation into the Mexican ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. (NY Post, NY Times)
  • A recent kids bike registration event saw "massive turnout" in Borough Park. (BoroPark24)
David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

