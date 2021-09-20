Monday’s Headlines: The Daily News Becomes a Must Read Edition

Hat tip to the Daily News for printing our old man editor’s op-ed on Sunday about the direction this city must take to not only save 3-month-old babies like Apolline Mong-Guillemin from reckless drivers, but also reclaim our streets from the constant violence and anxiety caused by the existence of so many cars themselves.

We hope you’ll read it. We also hope the incoming mayor will read it, too. (Interesting enough, future Mayor Eric Adams did say he’s headed to the Netherlands to study how the low-lying nation deals with flooding. Streetfilms Director Clarence Eckerson Jr. reminded him to study the bike infrastructure and car-free streets while he’s there. If you want to watch Eckerson’s extensive coverage, he compiled 21 short films into a playlist here.)

The Daily News also printed Rohit Aggarwala’s op-ed about the need for more automated enforcement (here, here!).

In other news from a busy weekend: