Weekend of Carnage From the West Side to Queens

The bloodiest year in the de Blasio administration seven-plus-year tenure continued this weekend with multiple deaths, including a cyclist on the Upper West Side, a moped rider on the Long Island Expressway, a senior citizen on the Upper West Side, plus at least two motorcycle riders.

The weekend of bloodshed started on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., when a bicyclist was killed and a pedestrian wounded by a car driver at Amsterdam Avenue and West 99th Street. According to cops, a 28-year-old man on a bike and a 19-year-old on food were “traveling together” (cops did not say where) when they were struck by the driver of a dark colored sedan which fled northbound on the avenue.

Both victims were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where the cyclist died. The pedestrian is in stable condition, cops said. Neither of the victims’ names have been released. Police say they are pursuing the driver.

About 90 minutes later, a drunk driver plowed into a 19-year-old on a “dirt bike” and a 23-year-old on a moped on the westbound Long Island Expressway near Woodhaven Boulevard, killing the teen, cops said. The preliminary investigation said that the driver of a silver sedan struck the young victims from behind, an indication that he might have been speeding. That driver, whom cops identified as Jorge Serrano, 30, of Torrington, Conn., was later charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash, drunk driving and having a license violation.

And also on Saturday, a around 8:10 a.m., a 73-year-old woman was struck and killed by a driver at West 66th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.

In that case, police said that a 51-year-old man driving a 2007 Hyundai SUV struck the victim as he shifted his car into reverse on the south side of West 66th Street. The driver remained on scene, and the victim, Ilse Falcone of Riverside Drive, was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where she died. The driver was not initially charged.

In addition, the New York Post reported that a bicyclist was “fighting for his life” after being struck by a hit-and-run driver across the street from Brookdale Hospital in Flatbush at around 3:50 a.m. on Saturday. Also on Saturday, motorcycle rider Hussein Abdelwahab was killed when he ran off the road on the Grand Central Parkway and 188th Street at around 9:20 a.m., cops said. And at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police say that a 31-year-old motorcycle rider slammed into a Chevy Cruze near Skillman Avenue and 43rd Street when the driver of the Cruze stopped abruptly to make an illegal U-turn. The motorcyclist “applied the brakes of his motorcycle to avoid hitting the Chevy Cruze,” cops said.

The 66-year-old Cruze remained on the scene and was not immediately charged.

The bloodshed comes during what has been the worst year of Mayor de Blasio’s Vision Zero campaign. Through Sept. 7 — before this epic weekend of carnage — 181 people had been killed on New York City roadways this year, the most through this same point in the year since 2013, when Mike Bloomberg was mayor.

Mayor de Blasio has blamed the increasing in driving for the bloodshed, but de Blasio was warned repeatedly during the coronavirus pandemic that driving would increase because many commuters were not using the subways and buses, whose ridership indeed remains 50 percent off normal levels, while driving has increased from pre-pandemic rates. De Blasio ignored many of those warnings.

MTA Bridge & Tunnel crossings are at 115.8% of pre-pandemic levels. NYC Transit use is at 50.4%. This transition toward a more car-dependent region is putting a ceiling on job growth & creating more pollution & traffic deaths. Leaders must act.https://t.co/Gii3NhGVmy — Regional Plan (@RegionalPlan) September 8, 2021

Amid the carnage, DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman reiterated his call last week for the state legislature to allow New York City’s speed cameras to operate 24-7 so that more reckless drivers are punished and, hopefully, amend their behavior. The state legislature does not return to session until Jan. 3.