Breaking: Driver Who Killed Baby Apolline Hit With Manslaughter, DA Says

The reckless recidivist driver who cops say slammed into a Brooklyn family, killing a 3-month-old baby, is now facing manslaughter charges that were handed up by a grand jury late Friday, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said.

Tyrik Mott had initially been charged only with a top count for allegedly trying to steal a car to flee the Saturday, Sept. 11 crash in Clinton Hill. But on Friday, a grand jury added the additional charge of second-degree manslaughter.

He’ll be arraigned on those charges next week. Mott apparently remains at Rikers Island, having failed to make bail on the original charges.

The new charges are the latest turn in the case of Tyrik Mott, whose Pennsylvania-registered car has been nabbed 91 times by city speed- and red-light cameras — and Mott himself arrested in February for driving without a valid license — yet was able to keep driving

The de Blasio has been criticized all week for not implementing the Dangerous Vehicle Abatement act, which was signed in 2020, but not funded until this year. A full analysis of the case is here.

This is a breaking story and will be updated soon.