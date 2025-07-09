Brooklyn Judge Lets Eric Adams Rip Up Bedford Avenue Protected Bike Lane

Mayor Adams can go ahead and remove three blocks of protected bike lanes from Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn amid opposition from the politically connected members of the local Hasidic community, a Brooklyn judge ruled Tuesday.

Judge Carolyn Walker-Diallo has donated to the campaign of former pol Frank Seddio, the lawyer representing opponents of Bedford Avenue bike lane.

The city Department of Transportation's own stats show the protected bike lane led to a reduction in crashes and injuries on Bedford Avenue, but Judge Carolyn Walker-Diallo nevertheless agreed with the agency that Adams's decision to replace the protected lane with an unprotected lane was legal and did not require advanced public notice.

Adams's move to rip up the new green paint "is only a modification" because an unprotected bike lane "will still exist at that location," Walker-Diallo said in her decision. The city law that requires prior notification of any "major transportation projects" does not apply to bike lanes, she said.

"It is clear that the parties have deeply divergent views on what is best for the community regarding the bike lane modification," Walker-Diallo said in her decision. But, she wrote, "Modification of the bike lane is not a major transportation project."

Peter Beadle, the lawyer representing the local middle schooler who sued the city to keep the bike lane in place, called the decision disappointing. DOT should reconsider, Beadle said.

"I really hope the city comes to its senses and realizes there is a better way forward," he told Streetsblog. "It is absurd to me to have to imagine that someone could be killed because the city takes this action after its own agency made it explicitly clear that if they did this people could die. That would be an absolute sin."

Beadle said it's telling that the judge's ruling didn't mention the city's "Exhibit B," a presentation from DOT that said the protected bike lane reduced crashes and injuries along Bedford Avenue by 47 percent, and that removing it would make an officially designated "Vision Zero priority corridor" more dangerous.

"Outside of the realm of law, no one can look at this decision reasonably and conclude that its rational to revert back to a design that was identified by DOT as one of the top ten percent of most dangerous streets in Brooklyn," said Beadle.

Walker-Diallo's decision makes it clear that changing the type of bike lane on a road where a bike lane already exists is not a "major transportation project."

"Here the change is only modification where the bike lane orientation is being moved from the interior lane of the street abutting the sidewalk to abutting the traffic lane," the ruling reads. "No lanes are being removed."

Those who want to see more protected bike lanes see this as an opportunity to flip the logic. If moving a bike lane from the protected location to the roadway can be done without community notification, it would seem that moving a non-protected bike lane to a protected location can also be done quickly, and without the often lengthy and contentious community review process.

Baruch Hertzfeld, the father of plaintiff Rafe Herzfeld, who bikes along Bedford Avenue to his middle school, said he hopes the judge's logic will be used to justify turning more non-protected bike lanes into the safer protected bike lanes.

"It's an enormous waste of resources for the city to rip up a bike lane," said Hertzfeld. "But hopefully a new mayor that comes in can change all the bike lanes to protected bike lanes without going through this whole rigamarole."

"In this instance, the mayor can move a bike lane for three blocks but on the other hand there is hundreds of miles of bike lanes that need to be better protected," Herzfeld added.

And Beadle agreed.

"If the interpretation of the communication statute is that changing one type of bike lane to another type of bike lane doesn’t require community notice then we need to change all the non-protected bike lanes to protected bike lanes immediately because we know that they make all road users safer," he said.

Leaders of Williamsburg's Satmar Hasidic community pushed Adams to remove the protected bike lane in response to videos posted on social media of children getting off school buses mid-block and running between parking cars and in the path of cyclists on their way to sidewalk. DOT tried to placate those concerns by banning parking at certain locations to create mid-block painted bus stops, which are almost always blocked by illegal parking.

Adams flipped against his own DOT's protected bike lane after a town hall in the neighborhood May. The bike lane has the support of the local City Council members, Chi Ossé and Lincoln Restler, both of whom have been targets of the mayor's public ire.

A Satmar Hasidic-affiliated social media account that helped stir to the bike lane literally thanked god for its removal, which will likely lead to more injuries to pedestrians and cyclists.

"Burech Hashem," the account, @WMSBG, posted on X. "Court dismissed the case against removing the Protected Bike Lane on Bedford Avenue, allowing the @NYCMayor to go ahead with taking out the dangerous design that caused multiple accidents to children and others."

