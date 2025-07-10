How long is the Fourth of July?

In Eric Adams's New York City, it lasts until at least July 9th — that's judging from the NYPD's concrete barriers still lying at the corner of Joralemon Street and Columbia Place from Hizzoner's "total fiasco" Independence Day fireworks bonanza.

Adams offered 100,000 free tickets to anyone who wanted to watch the fireworks in Brooklyn Bridge Park, and closed the promenade to everyone but city workers. It was a recipe for disaster. As the Brooklyn Eagle reported, "Lines that wove for hours through Brooklyn Heights merged into mob scenes at the park’s entrances."

Thank god the cops had all that concrete, I guess. A local tipster tells us the restaurant at the corner where it was still sitting as of Wednesday — River Deli — has tried to no avail to get someone to retrieve the massive hunks of cement.

Maybe today's the day. And maybe the next mayor can get the greatest city in the world a few mouth Fourth of July fireworks shows.

With reporting from Amy Sohn

