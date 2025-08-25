Monday’s Headlines: Summer Streets Post Mortem Edition

You know what Saturday was — the last "Summer Streets" of the year.

This year's edition — five Saturdays with a total of 400 blocks of car-free fun across narrow slices of all five boroughs — was the biggest and best ever. And here's the chaser: The Department of Transportation says the budget is just $3 million, which is pennies on the dollar for how much joy New Yorkers feel at being able to move around the city the way people in civilized places like Paris, Bogota and Pontevedra do.

It's just an awesome program that should be expanded to literally every Saturday in July and August (to start!) and include interconnected routes for longer explorations. Check out Ben Furnas's kid!

Was a glorious morning on Brooklyn summer streets. Great for kids! pic.twitter.com/tAiOaLX2EM — Ben Furnas (@bfurnas) August 23, 2025

It's never too early to start planing next year's program, so why not take a moment to sign a petition, put out by Open Plans, to show your support for a bigger better summer streets next year? Here's the link. And here's an Insta post:

Warning: Our daily news digest below is one of the longest in months. And each entry is its own novel waiting to be written. So make sure you put aside a few minutes: