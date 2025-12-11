Skip to Content
Carnage

Van Driver Kills Cyclist on Riverside Drive: Cops

The victim was a philanthropist who was cycling up Riverside Drive in Washington Heights late Sunday.

12:03 AM EST on December 11, 2025

Geoffrey Radbill and life partner, Jan Kohn, were key backers of a new center at the Bowling Green State University.

|Courtesy: Bowling Green State University

The driver of a minivan hit and killed a philanthropist who was cycling north up Riverside Drive in Washington Heights late on Sunday, according to friends and cops.

Cops say the wreck unfolded a little after 9 p.m. on Sunday at Riverside Drive and 158th Street when a 37-year-old driver of a white Toyota minivan struck the 78-year-old biker from behind.

The driver remained at the scene and has not been charged. The investigation is ongoing, the NYPD said.

Meanwhile, the biker, identified by friends as Geoffrey Radbill, was rushed to Harlem Hospital, where he died.

A photo of the northbound local street at Riverside and 158th Street
The corner of Riverside Avenue and 158th Street.Google Maps

Radbill's grieving life partner declined to speak when reached at their Upper West Side apartment on Wednesday.

Radbill built a career at a major financial services firm in the city, AXA-Equitable. He became a prolific donor to his alma mater, Bowling Green State University in Ohio. A renovated portion of the university's Mathematical Sciences Building was named after him in 2023.

He was also a major fundraiser for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Radbill's death is just the latest wreck at the uptown intersection.

City data show there have been 11 reported crashes at that intersection since January 2020, injuring one pedestrian and two cyclists.

There have been 79,188 reported collisions on city streets so far this year, the same records show, injuring 5,188 cyclists and 8,330 pedestrians.

Nolan Hicks
@ndhapple

