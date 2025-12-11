Thursday’s Headlines: Speed Cameras Work Edition

Please donate. Click here to donate. Streetsblog provides high-quality journalism and analysis for free — which is something to be celebrated in an era of paywalls. Once a year, we ask for your tax-deductible donations to support our reporters and editors as they advance the movement to end car dependency in our communities. If you already support our work, thank you! If not, can we ask for your help? This year's fundraiser includes a special gift for our biggest supporters. Don't miss out. Together, we can create a more livable, walkable, bikeable, equitable and enjoyable city for all. Happy holidays from the Streetsblog team!

Academics are confirming what we and the city Department of Transportation have been saying all along: speed cameras work.

A new study from the National Academy of Sciences is a slam dunk for everyone who supports automated enforcement cameras because they "lead to persistent and sustained reductions in crashes."

The report focused solely on New York's camera program, the nation's largest. So let's dig in. According to the report:

cameras reduce collisions and injuries by an average of 5 percent and 2.5 percent per month on average, respectively

collectively over the seven months following the introduction of a camera, collisions declined by 30 percent and injuries by 16 percent. That could explain why reported crashes dropped from 88,613 over the first 11 months of 2023 to 77,855 over the same period this year. And injuries are down from 49,747 to 45,421.

the number of tickets drop dramatically as people start driving more slowly, revealing that "effective deterrence does not require harsh penalties," the report stated: "Violations spiked immediately following activation, then declined rapidly — a 26.5-percent drop from the first to second month and a 47.7-percent drop from baseline by the fifth month." As the graphic shows:

That decline in speeding is crucial because the likelihood that a pedestrian will be killed doubles when struck by a car traveling 30 miles-per-hour compared to 25 miles-per-hour.

It's not the first time we've seen data like this from smart people. In 2023, thanks to data visualizations made by Jehiah Czebotar, we were able to more or less draw the same conclusion as the triumvirate of scholars on the National Academy of Sciences report, Aaron Stagoff- Belforta, Jonathan Ben-

­Menachemb and Brenden Beck.

In 2019, we also reported that crashes were down after the hours of speed camera operation increased.

When Suffolk erred.

Funny thing is, lots of jurisdictions still don't like speed cameras. As Kevin Duggan reported last year, Suffolk County got rid of its camera program even though it was showing the same kind of results as New York's program.

Ah, well, maybe the suburbs will reconsider.

In other news: