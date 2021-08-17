Tuesday’s Headlines: NY Times Scoop-a-Thon Edition

Hat-tip to Dana Rubinstein and Winnie Hu of the New York Times for their congestion pricing story on Monday. Usually, we’re not fans of the Gray Lady’s usual approach to news — wait, wait some more, wait until everyone publishes many incremental stories, then jump in at the end with a story as polished as a piece of finely burled oak — but in this case, “Hustein” offered a piece filled with lots of missing details that we’ve all been trying to get for months. For instance:

The long-delayed environmental study (yes, an environmental study of a tolling scheme that will reduce driving) will take 16 more months (meaning that it won’t be done before future Gov. Hochul faces voters in November, 2022).

And speaking of Hochul, she told the Times that despite previously being a supporter of congestion pricing, she now thinks it may need to be delayed because (wait for it) of COVID (even though the pandemic is largely responsible for decimating transit as more people have shifted to cars).

The story quoted all the right people (even Andy Byford, shiv at the ready) and pretty much established that Gov. Cuomo was slow-walking congestion pricing as a sop to suburban lawmakers, who will likely reassert themselves when Hochul, herself a victim of car culture, takes over.

Huge delays for NYC congestion pricing: Kathy Hochul is wavering (“the pace and timing is something she will need to evaluate further”), and the MTA is about to announce that environmental review will take 16 months. Sam Schwartz thinks Albany is stalling https://t.co/pQQEzHKLwF — Market Urbanism (@MarketUrbanism) August 16, 2021

