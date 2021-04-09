Drivers Kill Two in Separate Crashes: Police

Two people — one a Manhattan senior and the other a Brooklyn man who cops say was homeless — were killed in separate crashes, police said on Friday.

The first crash was actually back on Feb. 17, when Michael Williams, 45, was struck as he tried to cross Atlantic Avenue at Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn. Police say a driver traveling eastbound on the busy, highway-like Atlantic Avenue ran down Williams and kept going, even as the victim was lying in the roadway with trauma to his head and body.

Williams died on April 5 at Kings County Hospital. The NYPD said the investigation is ongoing, but provided no further details.

The intersection where Williams was killed is notoriously dangerous: On just the short stretch of Bedford between the merge with Rogers Avenue and Atlantic, there were 108 reported crashes in 2019, injuring three cyclists, three pedestrians and 29 motorists. Streetsblog recently noted the area’s dangerous design in a thread on Twitter.

From Dean, northbound, Bedford turns into a speedway. Yes, the painted lane returns, but on every block, it is obstructed by a parked car or truck. pic.twitter.com/CJmA9aVXOc — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) March 31, 2021

Here’s what the intersection looks like:

The Manhattan pedestrian was killed on Saturday, April 3 at around 2:10 p.m. between Eighth and Ninth avenues near Columbus Circle when the 31-year-old driver leaving an underground parking garage on the block slammed into her with his Honda minivan, causing her to fall backwards and strike her head on the pavement, police said.

Here’s what that crash site looks like (note the pedestrians on the sidewalk in front of the parking garage):

Coblentz was “conscious and alert” when EMTs arrived, police said, but she had “severe head trauma.”

She was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she died. The driver remained on the scene and was not charged … for running over a pedestrian and killing her … on a sidewalk.

That said, the NYPD said the investigation remains ongoing.