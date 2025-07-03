Thursday’s Headlines: Just the News Edition

Streetsblog Editor-in-Chief Gersh Kuntzman is away, it's hot and humid, tomorrow's a holiday and there's plenty of news for you to read Streetsblog this morning — from a horrific and confusing incident in Central Parkour to the latest "Vision Zero" data spin out of City Hall.
So let's get right to the headlines:
- DMV examiners allegedly gave out licenses for cash bribes. (amNY, Daily News)
- State legislators last month passed a bill requiring two-person subway operation, a major win for labor. Will Gov. Hochul sign? (Crain's)
- Former amNY transit scribe Ben Brachfeld talked free buses with skeptical bus riders for Curbed.
- The Times dove into the American love affair with tiny Japanese cars.
- A "multi-bus" crash temporarily closed the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Wednesday. (NBC New York, NY Post)
- The media largely covered Monday's Central Park crash as a crime-by-cyclist, despite murky details (West Side Rag, Daily News)
- A top aide to Gov. Hochul has been suspended for sexual harassment. (NY Times)
- Two new elevators opened at the 66th Street-Lincoln Center 1 train station. (West Side Rag)
- Transportation companies drove outside spending in this year's City Council primaries. (The City)
- The rezoning of Midtown South is almost a done deal. (The City)
- Someone is still polling Andrew Cuomo for mayor. (NY Post)