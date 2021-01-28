Thursday’s Headlines: Cliff, We Hardly Knew Ye Edition

We spent most of Clifford Levy’s tenure as Metro editor of the Times relentlessly attacking gently prodding him for the pro-car bias of a section that, at least in name, reflects a city where the majority of people don’t have access to a car. But, in fact, the last year has been a banner one for his section, which has finally caught onto how much better the city can be without cars. And we gave the appropriate hat-tip, of course:

It's time for the car owners of Jackson Heights to wave the white flag of surrender: The @NYTMetro has an interactive feature that shows how great this city—and especially its open streets—can be if we just banish cars! (H/T @matthewhaag, @cliffordlevy) https://t.co/1L4S6TuIPi — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 18, 2020

But as he moves on to a new job at the Gray Lady (as reported by the Times itself), we wish Cliff well — and seriously hope he’ll warn his successor about our ideological zealotry benign encouragement. Like this…

The busway piece @cliffordlevy's pro-car @NYTMetro is like a parody — but it's really the death throes of drivers who simply can’t see that they are the problem. We like papers with an “angle,” but Cliff, your angle wrong AND on the wrong side of history.https://t.co/lUGwLx7H3I pic.twitter.com/98J4Ah9PEc — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) October 3, 2019

Or this…

It’s really difficult to understand why @cliffordlevy continues to use his paper’s respected pages to advocate for car drivers. What city is he living in? — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) December 9, 2019

In other news: