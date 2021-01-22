A Round and a Roundy: The Flaw in the City’s 24-7 Vaccination Plan

It’s a case of one hand not vaccinating what the other hand is doing.

As we all know, Mayor de Blasio is proud of his efforts to set up 24/7 vaccination centers around town. And as we also know, Gov. Cuomo is proud of the fact that he shut down the subway between the hours of 1 and 5 a.m. to protect people from COVID-19.

See where we’re going here?

Our national treasure cartoonist Bill Roundy certainly sees the problem there: most New Yorkers don’t have cars — and no one needing a vaccination to prevent a serious illness should be on the roads between 1 and 5 a.m., driving around areas where he or she has likely never been.

Hence, this week’s nutshell cartoon.

All of Bill Roundy’s editorials are archived here. Collect them all!