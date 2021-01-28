BREAKING: Mayor Will Create More Space for Cyclists on Brooklyn, Queensboro Bridges — By Taking Space from Drivers

Mayor de Blasio will reportedly announce one of the most significant repurposing of space from drivers to cyclists of his entire seven-year tenure — adding a lane for cyclists on both the Brooklyn and Queensboro bridges, an acknowledgement that the boom in cycling has created unsafe conditions that are inhibiting further growth in this sustainable transportation method.

The New York Times broke the story today, and details are sketchy, but here’s what we know:

The announcement will come in the mayor’s State of the City address next week.

The cycling lane on the Brooklyn Bridge will be on the inner lane of the Manhattan-bound side. The existing shared pedestrian and cycling path above the roadway will be set aside for pedestrians only.

The lane will be completed by the end of this year.

On the Queensboro, the north outer roadway will be set aside only for cyclists, with the south outer roadway being converted into pedestrian space, as it was for many years until Mayor Giuliani took it back for cars. That work will begin this year but won’t be done until 2022.

Streetsblog reached out to DOT for more details, but the news, if true, represents a massive victory for cyclists and their advocates, whose work has been painstakingly documented by Streetsblog, which has been the leading outlet calling for safe conditions for bikers and walkers on both jam-packed bridges.

This is a developing story. Please check back later.