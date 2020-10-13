Cops Reveal Another Cyclist Death in The Bronx by Hit-and-Run Driver

The cyclist was in the crosswalk, cops said, when the driver slammed into him and fled. Photo: Google
Cops have provided details on the death of a Bronx cyclist who was run down and killed on the Grand Concourse last month — one of 19 bike riders to die in the city so far this year.

According to the NYPD, Victorio Hilario-Guzman, 37, was cycling east on E. 180th Street through the massive intersection with the Grand Concourse at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 23. E. 180th Street is not a “through” street; Hilario-Guzman was in the north crosswalk, cops said, and was in the service road portion of the Concourse when a driver heading north in that same outer roadway slammed into him.

The driver then fled. Cops say the investigation is ongoing.

Hilario-Guzman was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in critical condition and died later that night.

The Bronx has been a terrible place to be a cyclist this year, with injuries up 43 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic months (March through September) compared to the same period last year, as Streetsblog reported last week. The Bronx has very limited protected bike infrastructure.

Hilario-Guzman’s death was included in the Daily News coverage last week that defined September 2020 as the single deadliest months for cyclists during Mayor de Blasio’s tenure.

