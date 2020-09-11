More ‘Open Streets for Restaurants’ Coming This Weekend

If it’s Friday, the mayor is getting his bib on.

City Hall has released the latest list of streets that will be closed to car traffic between Friday and Sunday nights to enable restaurants to serve customers in the safe outdoors — bringing the total number of roadway segments to 87 across the five boroughs.

Manhattan has the most — and again borough foodies will get to dig in the most:

Manhattan Duane Street between Hudson Street and W. Broadway Reade Street between W. Broadway and Greenwich Street Rivington Street between Chrystie Street and Bowery* St. Marks Place between First Ave and Avenue A* West 47th Street between Broadway and Eighth Avenue.*

Brooklyn Grand Street between Marcy Avenue and Roebling Street.

Staten Island Ninth Street between New Dorp Lane and Rose Avenue.



(* These new locations are close to, or contiguous, with several other open restaurant streets. A full list of the dining piazzas is here.)

The “Open Streets: Restaurants” program complements the city’s other outdoor eatery initiative, “Open Restaurants,” which has allowed close to 10,000 restaurants [map] to set up tables on the sidewalk and along the curbside in space typically occupied with stored cars.

The two-pronged effort to help eateries is especially crucial given that the governor has decreed that restaurants may start offering indoor dining — but only at 25-percent capacity. The mayor has said his open streets program will continue through at least Oct. 31 — and will return next year, COVID or not.