Another Dead Pedestrian in Dangerous Boro Park

City & State NY is hosting a full day New York in Transit summit on Jan. 30 at the Museum of Jewish Heritage. This summit will bring together experts to assess the current state of New York’s transportation systems, break down recent legislative actions, and look towards the future of all things coming and going in New York. Join Keynote Speaker Polly Trottenberg, commissioner of the NYC Department of Transportation, along with agency leaders, elected officials, and advocates. Use the code STREETSBLOG for a 25-percent discount when you RSVP here!

Another pedestrian has been killed by a driver in Boro Park, one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city.

Police have released no information about the crash or the fatality, but it is the talk of the Yiddish press in the mostly Jewish neighborhood. According to BoroPark24, Yisroel Yakov Breit, 82, was struck at 13th Avenue and 53rd Street last Tuesday at around 9:30 p.m.

Breit “went flying into the air,” according to the news outlet, which was filled with pictures of the aftermath of the crash. Breit was taken to Maimonides Hospital nearby with severe head trauma, and he died there on Tuesday, according to the same outlet.

The 66th Precinct is one of the most dangerous places in the city to be a cyclist or a pedestrian. Last year, there were 2,788 crashes in the precinct’s small footprint, resulting in injuries to 112 cyclists, 227 pedestrians and 393 motorists, with three cyclists and one pedestrian being killed by drivers.

By comparison, the neighboring 68th Precinct had 925 fewer crashes on its local streets, with 243 fewer injuries. The neighboring 62nd Precinct had close to 300 fewer crashes, with 38 fewer injuries.

The area is represented by Council Member Kalman Yeger, who has resisted many efforts by the city to redesign roadways for safety.