The Streetsblog Carolers in Concert: Live at Gracie Mansion

We’re back!

The Streetsblog Carolers returned for their annual tradition, now in its second year, of belting out mirthful street-safety satires at Gracie Mansion on Tuesday night. With Mayor de Blasio on hand (albeit inside where it was warm), the team of Streetsbloggers Dave Colon Julianne Cuba and Gersh Kuntzman were joined by returning carolers Melodie Bryant, Jessame Hannus, Leslie Merlin, Reed Rubey and Angela Stach to perform some instant classics.

All the videos and lyrics are below.

So give a listen and read along. Yule be so excited.

My Most-Hated Things

Cops busting women who sell gum and churros

High ranking cops who are stubborn like burros

Squad cars in bike lanes lined up in a string

These are a few of my most-hated things

Filthy rich neighbors with blue in their blood veins

Suing the city to stop safety bike lanes

People who fear what more biking can bring

They are a few of my most-hated things

When I’m angry

Or feel let down

Or I pay my tax

I simply remember my most-hated things

And blame the elected hacks.

Governor Cuomo berates Andy Byford

Albany game-playing more dumb than absurd

Riders just want better transit that zings

These are a few of my most hated things.

All of the students walking to their classes

Are dodging drivers emitting those gases

Kids should not worry about anything

But to be safe they would need to wear wings

When I’m angry

Or I’m let down

By this City Hall

I simply remember my most-hated things

And once again feel … appalled.

Corey Johnson’s Master Plan

Corey Johnson’s Master Plan

Will make our streets safer

The mayor says that he’s on board

Or, wait, did we mishear?

Breaking the car culture, he says that he wants

If you want to drive, you should move to Larchmont

And while we are building

More glorious car-free zones

Walk as you please, there’s no need for unease

And we’ll finally reduce broken bones.

Walk as you please, there’s no need for unease

And we’ll finally reduce broken bones.

Oh, Corey Johnson has a plan

To make roadways calmer

Fewer crashes mean that we can fire the embalmer

We can fix our city and make it all grand

Put away the shovels and mournful armbands.

And while we are building

More glorious car-free zones

Walk as you please, there’s no need for unease

And we’ll finally reduce broken bones.

Walk as you please, there’s no need for unease

And we’ll finally reduce broken bones.

Will de Blasio Keep Us Safe This Christmas?

Will de Blasio keep us safe this Christmas?

Sidewalks jammed and packed

Tourists line up to see the tree

Crammed in anxiously

A total car ban he should now enact.

Why is driving allowed at Christmas?

Take the Brooklyn Bridge

Six lanes are for motorists

While pedestrians are pissed

Move it over a smidge?

It’s another depressing time of Christmas

Thanks to our mayor

Out of towners are left in shock

Walking through gridlock

Getting around should not require prayers.

Why is driving allowed at Christmas?

Take the Brooklyn Bridge

Six lanes are for motorists

While pedestrians are pissed

Move it over a smidge?

Let Him Go

Oh, Commiss’ner O’Neill’s retiring

And kind words, he ain’t inspiring

We have no real praise to bestow.

Let him go, let him go, let him go.

There’s simply no way to abide

Ticketing bikers after one has died

The mayor never told him no

Let him go, let him go, let him go.

If he really had done his job

Cars would have been a central mission

But his cops are a reckless mob

It’s not like it’s nuclear fission.

So, Commish’ner O’Neill, please leave us

You did little more than aggrieve us

Your successes we just don’t know.

Let him go, let him go, let him go.

LET HIM GO, LET HIM GO, LET HIM GO!

The Busway Works

Riding on a bus

(In the) city of New York

(Would) always make you cuss

Or scream like Mickey Roarke.

But now on 14th Street

The buses must come first

And the cars must stay away

At last things are reversed!

The busway works

Busway works

(The) busway is a hit!

Oh what fun to know that

Arthur Schwartz is eating shit.

(The) busway’s great

Busway’s great

(The) busway we adore!

There’s no better way crosstown

Please give us many more.

There was a courtroom fight

Some Villagers had jeered

Said cars would be a blight

On streets that they lived near

But they were very wrong

Side streets are just fine

Cars have moved along

Their suit is a punchline.

The busway works

Busway works

(The) busway is a hit!

Oh what fun to know that

Arthur Schwartz is eating shit.

(The) busway’s great

Busway’s great

(The) busway we adore!

There’s no bet-ter way crosstown

Please give us many more!

The busway works

Busway works

(The) busway is a hit!

Oh what fun to know that

Arthur Schwartz is eating shit.

(The) busway’s great

Busway’s great

(The) busway we adore!

There’s no bet-ter way crosstown

Please give us many more!