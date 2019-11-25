New Council Bills Will Create a Bike and a Pedestrian Mayor

We’re not only getting a bike mayor — we’re getting a pedestrian mayor, too!

On Tuesday at City Hall, Council Members Carlina Rivera and Ydanis Rodriguez, both of Manhattan, will introduce a package of legislation to create two new agencies: an Office of Active Transportation, and an Office of Pedestrian (final names, we’re told, are pending).

“Pedestrians and cyclists [are the] two most vulnerable road users,” Transportation Alternatives said in a statement in support of the paired legislation. “These bills will ensure that not only safety improvements are implemented, but also ensure that all projects are done using best practices. They will also serve as a liaison between residents and agencies for issues affecting pedestrians, cyclists and other active transportation users.”

It’s not the first time that Rivera and Rodriguez have pushed the creation of a so-called “bike mayor” modeled on offices that have helped cities such as London and Amsterdam dramatically increase the number of bike trips. But rarely have those discussions included proposals specific to pedestrian safety as well. Indeed, a TA petition drive seeking the creation of a “bike mayor” office did not mention pedestrians, though the organization has long supported more safety for walkers. (London’s bike mayor, Will Norman, is officially the Walking and Cycling Commissioner.)

Tuesday’s rally will be on the steps of City Hall at noon.

The push for the new offices comes amid a particularly bloody year in New York, with total road deaths up more than 8 percent this year. Mayor de Blasio, under fire as 28 cyclists have died so far in 2019, issued a cycling safety plan called “The Green Wave” over the summer, but it failed to create specific City Hall positions for cyclist and pedestrian advocates. The plan included no strategies to reduce the single biggest danger to pedestrians and cyclists: cars.

Streetsblog and its partner site Streetfilms, has been calling for a NYC Bike Mayor for years.

This is a breaking story. We will update later.