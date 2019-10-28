Monday’s Headlines: Online Deliveries are Killing Us Edition

Credit where due: on Sunday, The Times’s Winnie Hu and Matthew Haag took Streetsblog’s obsession with delivery trucks and ran wild with it, deepening our collective understanding of how online retail has ruined New York.

There was nothing new in the piece — the increase in Amazon, Fresh Direct, UPS deliveries, the late and underwhelming city response, the danger to cyclists and pedestrians, the increase in congestion from all the double-parking, etc. has all been widely reported here and elsewhere — but the Times laid it all out in a nice package.

How much of Amazon’s business model is built on taking advantage of cities’ underpriced, poorly regulated streets. To what extent are cities decimating their own local retail and surface transportation systems by allowing e-commerce giants to exploit free, unregulated streets? https://t.co/63aOZ6Nvyt — Aaron Naparstek (@Naparstek) October 27, 2019

We’ve been screaming our lungs out for years about this, but maybe the heft of the Times will finally get people thinking, “Hmm, maybe I’ll just go down to the drugstore to get that three-pack of disposable razors.”

One quibble with the piece: It did not mention the city’s Stipulated Fine Program, which reduces the amount of fines delivery companies rack up — by millions of dollars per year, as Streetsblog reported.

Here’s the rest of the day’s (and weekend’s) news: