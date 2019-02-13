UPDATE: City’s Stipulated Fine Program Costing Taxpayers Tens of Millions More!

postal service 1

A city program that reduces parking fines against large delivery companies actually cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars more last year than the millions revealed in a recent Independent Budget Office report, Streetsblog has learned.

Last week, an IBO audit estimated that the largest firms saved about $10 million in summonses last year from the city’s Stipulated Fine Program, which reduces the ticket price on virtually all parking violations (a truck double-parking ticket, for example, costs $115 for truck companies that don’t participate in the program, but only $35 for companies in the program).

But the IBO audit only calculated such ticket reductions — it did not calculate the lost revenue from parking tickets that were fully reduced to $0. The total value of those $0 tickets in 2017 was $23,049,710 — and just for the top 12 companies, according to a previously unreleased document made available to Streetsblog.

The biggest beneficiary of the $0 tickets has been the United Parcel Service. According to the IBO report, the delivery company saved about $3.2 million in tickets, thanks to the reductions granted under the Stipulated Fine Program in fiscal year 2018. But according to documents reviewed by Streetsblog, the company also saved $12.4 million in tickets that were completely dismissed in calendar year 2017, which overlaps the fiscal year.

Federal Express had $4.6 million in year 2017 tickets that were zeroed out. Verizon and Verizon Corporate Services saved another $2.5 million. And Time-Warner saved $1.6 million. (See chart of the top five companies below)

Source: Independent Budget Office/City documents
And that’s just calendar year 2017. In 2015, the largest trucking companies saved $20,081,440 in tickets that were reduced to zero. In 2016, it was $20,743,555. (One mitigating factor: Just as in the IBO report, these dollar figures represent the full value of the fully dismissed ticket under the Stipulated Fine Program; if the companies did not participate in the program, they would have fought many, if not all, of these tickets in court — and perhaps won.)

The city has long defended the 15-year-old program because it requires participating companies to pay some of the fine in exchange for not fighting tickets in court — where they might be reduced to $0 anyway. But opponents say that the Stipulated Fine Programs gives trucking companies no incentive to park legally or to lobby the city to create proper loading zones that would allow delivery workers to do their job without blocking other vehicles — a main root cause of congestion in the city.

Also, double- and illegally parked trucks cause a danger to pedestrians, cyclists and other drivers. There are multiple Twitter accounts devoted to exposing FedEx, United States Postal Service, and all the other truckers that park in bike lanes as a result of the Stipulated Fine Program (or, in the case of the postal service, freedom from paying any fines at all.)

Going forward, the city expects that the number of fully zeroed-out tickets will decline considerably, thanks to a major reform of the program in December that is reducing the number of tickets that will be reduced fully to $0.

 

  • redbike

    Stop criticizing the symptom — commercial / postal / “official” vehicles double-parking or parking on sidewalks — and focus on the real underlying problem: private cars parked on public streets for free or cheap.

    There’s no excuse for the pictured USPS truck blocking the bike lane. But there’s even less excuse for the line of (presumably) private cars parked adjacent to the opposite curb.

    No on-street curbside parking for privately-owned vehicles — NONE — where there’s need for commercial / postal / “official” curbside parking. When there’s curbside parking for commercial / postal / “official” vehicles, that’s the time to enforce parking regulations. With no special deals.

    Elsewhere, price curbside parking at rates higher than nearby off-street parking. Where there’s no nearby off-street parking, charge a rate that maintains turnover and a constant supply of vacant spaces. And curbside parking should never be long-term.

  • inline_four

    How far would you take that rule? Queens? Brooklyn? Yonkers? Staten Island?

  • If the City were to start charging fully for these fines, then the delivery companies would be the ones leading the charge for the creation of loading zones.

  • redbike

    Excellent question!

    Wherever demand for street space and curbside parking exceeds supply, some sort of rationing — dare I say “metering” and “pricing” — is needed, unless you want to allocate space to whoever gets there first.

    IMHO — and it’s a very humble opinion, prioritize access to and use of public streets to emergency vehicles — ambulances, fire trucks — then, public transit vehicles (and also taxis) and people, followed by commercial vehicles — deliveries and tradespeople. Let’s see how smoothly traffic flows. My point: street space is public space. Privately-owned cars have a low priority. Storing them — for free (or cheaply) — on public streets comes dead-last.

  • Rambo

    The Problem there is No place to Park as more parking and driving lanes are being removed! For Bike lanes NYC is Road Dieted to death! Many people die every day because of road diets when emergency Vehicles cannot reach them!

  • Gersh Kuntzman

    This is not factually accurate.

  • Tooscrapps

    A properly size two-way PBL is the perfect width for ambulances. Much easier to move a 20-pound bike out of the way than a 2-ton car

  • Joe R.

    DOTs own studies have shown over and over that bike lanes don’t impede emergency vehicles or slow down traffic. They just make traffic flow more orderly, meaning drivers can’t lane jockey and do bursts of 50 mph in between red lights. That may make travel seem slower to motorists, even if average speeds remain the same. Bike lanes also make things safer for all road users, including motorists.

  • Joe R.

    Even in the outer boroughs you can make a good case that parking spaces on arterials are best repurposed as bus lanes, bike lanes, or loading zones. Only on quiet residential side streets should parking potentially remain. Note I said potentially. I’d rather see such often one-way streets with parking on both sides converted to two-way with no parking and a bike lane. Such streets are often lined with private homes where car owners can park in their driveway. There’s no good reason to also give them free curbside parking.

  • Rambo

    There was nothing like the cop saying to the family that sorry that cars had no way to pull out of the way that impeded the ambulance from getting there. Sorry your husband didn’t make it because help didn’t arrive in time! Because those nice planters that took out a lane left no room! I seen this happen on a NYC Street

  • ZeroVisionPhila

    Road diets KILL

