Do the Math: De Blasio’s “Placard Crackdown” Is Meaningless

Even with a few more fines, placard abuse pays.

The B41 in downtown Brooklyn can't use the bus lane thanks to chronic placard abuse, so riders sit in traffic instead. Photo: Ben Fried
The de Blasio administration is desperate to prove that the “placard crackdown” announced last spring is a real effort to stop illegal parking by police officers and other city employees, not a pantomime to distract from the mayor adding 50,000 traffic-generating, street-clogging placards to the city’s pool of parking perks.

Pressed by Fox 5 reporter Stacey Delikat earlier this week, de Blasio insisted that “we’re coming for anyone who violates the rules related to a placard.” And City Hall spokesperson Austin Finan told AMNY that placard violation fines increased from about 28,000 in 2016 to about 42,000 in 2017.

The 50 percent increase is meant to impress, but if you run the numbers, it’s clear that de Blasio isn’t doing much to disincentivize placard corruption.

There are now 160,000 official parking placards in circulation, after de Blasio’s giveaway to Department of Education employees last year. Let’s assume, conservatively, that only 4,000 of these placard holders — 2.5 percent — routinely use their parking perks to abuse the system and steal curb space.

Let’s also assume that the 42,000 tickets for placard violations all went to these 4,000 chronic abusers of the system, imposing a $115 parking fine each time. That would mean the placard cheats are paying, on average, $1,200 annually to park illegally. This is still a huge bargain in the NYC parking market.

Placard abuse tends to be concentrated in areas like Downtown Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan. The price of off-street parking in these neighborhoods runs to $300-$500 a month, or $3,600-$6,000 a year. Eating the cost of parking tickets under the purported “crackdown” is a steal compared to playing by the rules and paying for parking. Even with a few more fines, placard abuse pays.

In all likelihood, the placard fines are spread out over a far larger number of abusers, meaning the tickets are sending an even weaker signal.

Counting tickets is NYPD’s default method of measuring enforcement, but it doesn’t convey much. The numbers coming from City Hall tell us nothing about the incidence of illegal placard parking, where it’s a problem, or whether it is more or less prevalent than it was before the “crackdown” began.

That’s one reason why we launched our Street Cheats map. If the de Blasio administration is really getting placard holders to shape up, we should be able to see the difference on streets where placard abuse is a chronic problem.

But the same placard abusers are monopolizing the Livingston Street bus lane, hogging the sidewalks of downtown Brooklyn, double-parking on the streets near the Bronx courthouses, and jamming the narrow streets of Lower Manhattan. There’s just no evidence that anything has changed.

  • In may, de Blasio said, “Before anyone thinks it’s a clever idea to misuse our placards, my advice is: You better get to know where our impound lots are, because you’re going to end up visiting them.”

    Are there any numbers on how many vehicles have been towed? It’s one thing to get a ticket for parking at a hydrant, which could just be seen as the cost of parking, as this post shows. It’s another thing to have to retrieve one’s car at the tow yard.

    Is this another of the mayor’s empty threats?

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    If there has been increased towing, like with the placards, it’s probably entirely the vehicles of people in the trades, etc who don’t actually work for the City and are just trying to glom on to “this thing of ours”. Certainly not on some NYPD Sergeant’s second cousin with a PBA card on the dash.

  • Lord Lucan

    The problem cannot be fixed. With no affordable housing in Manhattan for service and hospital personnel, no affordable parking, and a terrible, third-world transit system, how does the Mayor expect to solve the issue? There ought to have been better planning for parking facilities near precincts, fire-houses and hospitals. Alas, the original parking lots were sold off to developers. Other dense cities that are similar in dynamics to NYC have dedicated housing for nurses and officers to use to commute.

    So, how would the tens of thousands of personnel that we depend upon for our welfare and security get to and from work? Solve that issue with a realistic and sensible solution, and you will see a rapid decline in placard use.

    It strikes me that most of the complainants, including the over-zealous “placard-abuse” Twitter sites and the journalists who obsess about the issue, are probably on flexible hours and take transportation off-peak or ride their bikes. Try getting the police officer to do that to and from an outer-borough when they’ve been doing 12-18 hour shifts! Try running a reliable organization in a city like NYC on the backbone of a broken transit and road system.

    The Mayor loves to use the sort of bovine, binary solutions that score points in the media, but he just isn’t connected in any way to the real issues. What does one say about a white German-American who changed his name to an Italian one, and married a black lesbian activist – all for the optics to gain political points?…

  • Ian Turner

    “Other dense cities that are similar in dynamics to NYC have dedicated housing for nurses and officers to use to commute” This seems wrong to me. Do have any evidence or citations?

  • walks bikes drives

    There also aren’t accurate numbers on the other side, of how many cars are ticketed that have placards. I got out a few minutes late for alternate side parking the other day – totally my fault. My car has a placard, and my ticket said that there was no valid permit. Because my permit wasnt valid for where I was parked. That is accurate, but it is the same ticket another car on the block got. Technically, if the ticket agent ignored my car bc of the placard, I guess that would be placard abuse, even if it was unintentional since I do always park legally and/or do the alternate side shuffle .

  • walks bikes drives

    How do you add to the map?

