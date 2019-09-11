Wednesday’s Headlines: ‘Choose Life’ Edition

“Be very careful about your lives.”

We thought of that Torah commandment yesterday when we were editing the story out of Midwood, where the driver of an SUV jumped a curb, mowing down a 10-year-old boy, Enzo Farachio, who was waiting at a bus stop. (Streetsblog covered it, as did many others.)

It kind of popped into our head — like a mantra — and, like a mantra, it began repeating.

“Be very careful about your lives.”

In Midwood — like in many city neighborhoods — the streets teem with children. The area is home to many families with school-age children — and school is back in session (as Streetsblog noted in a photo essay about kids and cars last week).

Children are walking to and from schools. Children are waiting at bus stops — like the poor child who was killed.

“Be very careful about your lives.”

One day, we hope, New Yorkers will marvel that they or anyone ever thought it safe or sane to drive 6,00o-pound SUVs through streets teeming with children — so inimical is that behavior to the notion that we “be very careful” about our lives, as most faith traditions teach.

“Be very careful about your lives.”

That should be basic — even if we don’t believe, as some of us do, that those are the words of the living God who commands us to “choose life, so that you and your children shall live.”

In other news yesterday: