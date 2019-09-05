Schools Open Today — A Reminder of the Harmful Legacy of Cars and Kids

Thanks to cars, children in New York are never really safe. Photo: Bess Adler
Thanks to cars, children in New York are never really safe. Photo: Bess Adler

I have two kids who went to New York City public schools. Every day they left the house was another day when I feared they would not come back.

I wasn’t afraid of school shootings or abductions. I was afraid of my neighbors in their cars.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for school-age children in this country. Yet America remains in a parasitic relationship with the automobile: we aide and abet its use, even as cars cause tens of thousands of deaths every year and spew exhaust that is toxic to life on this planet.

Photo: Bess Adler
Photo: Bess Adler

In New York City, it’s a constant problem, of course — last year more than 200 people were killed — and tens of thousands injured — by drivers. Worse, millions of children in this city never grow up truly free — free to play in the street, free to chase a long fly ball, free to walk their dogs, free to say, “Hey, Dad, I’m running to the playground to meet my friends.”

In other words, they’re never free to be kids.

Several city agencies are working on the problem — but the Department of Education seems to have completely ignored its responsibility to the most vulnerable.

We have repeatedly asked the agency about the 3,000 crashes that school bus drivers caused over the last four years. We have asked about school bus driver records. We have asked about how drivers are vetted. We have asked why more streets in front of public schools aren’t closed to cars, at least during school hours. We have asked by 50,000 teachers get free parking at school every day, a perk that encourages the exact type of commute that kills kids.

None of our questions gets answered. It simply appears that the Department of Education is not a Vision Zero partner of the Department of Transportation.

So as children return to school today, we asked top New York City photographer Bess Adler to hit the streets for a few days and offer the following slideshows to remind parents what their children are up against every day — and to remember that cars are killing our children and stealing their childhoods.

Let’s stop the madness. We hope Bess Adler’s horrifying photos will help.

Inches from injury

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The danger is often unseen

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Kids have no room to roam

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Our culture itself is sick

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Safety City: Where Cars Rule!

By Brad Aaron |
As part of our back to school coverage, and in light of news from the past week, we thought it would be a good time to report on programs aimed at keeping kids safe on city streets. In addition to its ever-so-slowly evolving Safe Routes to School effort (three years in, improvements are soon expected […]
Will the three men in a room join New Yorkers who support slowing drivers near schools?

Most New Yorkers Who Own Cars Support Speed Cameras

By Brad Aaron |
Right now, Albany limits NYC to 140 speed enforcement cameras for all 6,000 miles of surface streets in the city. A broad spectrum of New York City voters approve of expanding the program. The question is whether Albany Democrats Andrew Cuomo, Jeff Klein, and Carl Heastie will take action to save lives.

Driver Jumps a Curb and Hits Five Children Near Queens School

By Brad Aaron |
A motorist dropping his child off at school jumped a curb and injured several students in Queens this morning, according to officials and published reports. The driver of a Honda SUV drove onto the sidewalk at Grand Avenue and 71st Street in Maspeth at around 7:49 a.m., striking five people. The victims were all age 12 or […]

Motorists Still Pose the Biggest Danger to NYC School Kids

By Brad Aaron |
With the new school year in session, an analysis of traffic injury numbers by WNYC shows that NYPD and DOT need to step up on enforcement and engineering improvements to prevent motorists from hurting kids. Year after year, traffic crashes rank as the leading cause of injury-related death for children in NYC. Drawing on state DMV data […]