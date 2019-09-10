NYPD: Out-of-Control Driver Hits and Kills 10-Year-Old Boy in Midwood The carnage continues, as the city racks up its 147th traffic fatality this year.

An out-of-control driver mounted the sidewalk and ran over a 10-year-old boy waiting at a bus stop in Midwood on Tuesday, killing him, police said.

Cops say the 59-year-old driver was heading north on Ocean Avenue when he “veered to the right,” hopped the curb, and fatally struck the little boy, who was standing on the sidewalk near Avenue L at about 2:45 p.m.

The driver, behind the wheel of a grey Lexus SUV, then plowed into an Ocean Avenue building, causing the scaffolding to come crashing down.

TRAGIC: A 10-year-old child has been pronounced dead at Ocean Ave & Ave L in #Brooklyn after a car lost control and struck him as he was at a bus stop. The car then slammed into a building and scaffolding. pic.twitter.com/CyIlx3PY7x — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) September 10, 2019

Paramedics rushed the 10-year-old boy — whose name police have not yet released — to New York Community Hospital, where he died.

Police say a 9-year-old girl old, who was also a passenger in the car during the time of the fatal crash, was taken to Kings County Hospital with injuries to her pelvis and arm. Paramedics transported the driver to Kings County Hospital with head injuries, according to ABC news.

Tragically, the child has been pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital in critical condition. https://t.co/2xYMePIodP — Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) September 10, 2019

Police did not make any arrests or issue any tickets — cops could not answer questions about whether the driver was speeding, distracted, or possibly suffered a medical episode, according to Yeshiva World News.

But the driver’s totaled car and broken scaffolding suggests he may have been going above Ocean Avenue’s 25 miles-per-hour speed limit.

Ocean Avenue is a four-lane road devoted entirely to motor vehicles. Three pedestrians and 12 motorists have been injured in 15 crashes the area surrounding the Avenue L intersection since 2017.

The 10-year-old boy is at least the 147th person killed on the streets of New York City this year — which is a 26.7 percent increase from 2018, according to NYPD data.