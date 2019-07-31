Queens Pol Who Said Cyclists Are the ‘Most Dangerous’ Doubles Down

Council Member Bob Holden. Photo: NYC Council.
Council Member Bob Holden. Photo: NYC Council.

The Queens pol who earned brickbats from livable streets activist when he said last week that bikes are “the most dangerous” vehicles on the streets these days doubled down on his callous remarks — made in a year with 18 dead cyclists. 

Council Member Bob Holden, who represents swaths of car-entitled Queens, including Maspeth, Middle Village, Ridgewood, and Woodside, did not disavow his comments in a broad-ranging discussion with Streetsblog — in fact, he reiterated that his impression of cycling as dangerous was informed by his wife, who works in Manhattan, and his own personal experience seeing cyclist break “the rules” of the road.

If you haven’t seen that, you’re “living in a bubble,” Holden told Streetsblog. (The bubble may also be covering Holden, who disputed statistics showing that cyclist-on-pedestrian crashes cause a minuscule number of reported injuries.)

Holden is not the only Queens public servant making disturbing remarks about pedestrians or cyclists. Queens Community Board 7 member Kim Ohanian, who also works for the Department of Environmental Protection, said that pedestrians “deserve to get run over” if they cross the street while looking at their phones. She also called Vision Zero a “joke.” Even Holden said through a spokesman on Tuesday that “her comments were irresponsible and mean-spirited, and she should be removed.”

Here’s our full interview with the Queens lawmaker. It offers stunning insights into the mind of a street safety opponent — but one who does acknowledge that protected bike lanes make roadways safer for all users:

Julianne Cuba: How do you justify saying that cyclists are the most dangerous? Streetsblog has reported that just 230 of the 11,115 pedestrians hurt in last year’s 45,775 collisions with vehicles were struck and hurt by a biker. The remaining 10,920 were hurt by motorists. Since 2014, three people have been struck and killed by bikers in the city, compared to the hundreds killed by reckless drivers. And just this year, at least 118 people, including 18 cyclists, have been killed by a driver — an 18-percent increase in fatalities compared to the same time period last year, according to NYPD data. One person — Donna Sturm — was hit and killed by a biker this year. She died from her injuries on May 4, a few weeks after a biker hit her in a Manhattan crosswalk. She became the first pedestrian killed by someone riding a bike in New York City since 2017. 

Bob Holden: (My wife) says that she has to watch out for cyclists more than motorists — they’re both bad, let’s put it that way. Some cyclists, especially in Manhattan and all over the city, I would say the vast majority, I see don’t observe traffic etiquette, endangering pedestrians and endangering themselves. Of course, dealing with a 4,000-pound vehicle versus someone on a bike, there’s no doubt about it. But I think everyone needs to observe traffic rules. Don’t argue that bikers are obeying the laws because they’re not. In Downtown Brooklyn, a bike hit my car coming down Jay Street, and I had a bike hit me almost three or four times within one week — they come flying down Jay Street, go through lights, don’t care about pedestrians.

JC: But what about motorists who break traffic rules, like the one yesterday who illegally opened his door into cyclist Em Samolewicz, who was then killed after a tractor-trailer ran over. 

BH: No cyclists were at fault if they got hit? Motorists aren’t taught, even cyclists aren’t taught the proper way to ride a bike, especially in NYC. We need some education. The Dutch Reach is smart, I’m gonna start doing that. 

JC: Why did you vote against Council Member Carlos Menchaca’s bill to allow cyclists to proceed at traffic signals at the same time that pedestrians get the go-ahead?

BH: If cyclists all obeyed the rules I may be for that, but they don’t. My wife complains to me and I witness it in Manhattan. The most dangerous place to be is in a crosswalk, now throw in cyclists — now you have a bigger problem in my opinion. 

JC: But do you really think that a bike who breaks the rules can cause as much damage as a car? In just one year, since last June, in your district, there have been a total of 4,780 crashes resulting in 1,271 total injuries, including 162 to pedestrians and 83 to cyclists. 

BH: I just said the car is the most dangerous, that’s not debatable. If you’re saying pedestrians don’t have to look out for cyclists in Manhattan than you’re wrong or living in a bubble.

JC: What do you think of Mayor de Blasio’s new Green Wave plan, which calls for removing thousands of parking spots in order to put in 30 miles of protected bike lanes each year? Portions of your district, like Maspeth, are identified as Bike Priority Districts, meaning they comprise a disproportionately high rate of cyclist fatalities. 

BH: I welcome protected lanes. I want the community to have input, there’s going to be opinions. We have a low percentage of cyclists in this area. If you think everybody rides bikes you’re mistaken. A lot of people in my district, I have a lot of seniors, they can’t. There are other solutions, other designs where we don’t have to lose parking, that’s always a problem. I welcome proposals, I want the community to have input, I don’t want things shoved down people’s throats. A protected bike lane is safer for everybody — that’s a better way to go, it’s a lot of capital, a lot of money, a lot of planning. This conversation should have been started years ago. 

JC: Do you support the idea of breaking the city’s car culture?

BH: If the mayor wants to invest in more public transit to get us out of cars, I welcome that. I’m not for that unless I get public transportation, viable options.

  • Joe R.

    Most perfect example of circular reasoning I’ve ever seen:

    “If cyclists all obeyed the rules I may be for that, but they don’t. My wife complains to me and I witness it in Manhattan.”

    Basically, he’s saying he won’t consider new rules which let cyclists do things which are currently against the law unless they start obeying the law as written now, even though the reason for disobeying current traffic rules is because they make little sense when applied to cyclists (or pedestrians for that matter).

    It’s the usual setting the bar to an unattainable standard, then using not reaching that standard as an excuse to continue to treat a certain group of people as second-class citizens.

  • look, i’ve pilloried this guy repeatedly on social media for being an a-hole, but nothing in this interview suggests he’s some kind of monster. he’s just a) looking out for his constituents (in a way that doesn’t look out for other of his constituents, but that’s called….politics, and seniors vote more than younger people) and b) repeating the same crap we hear from everyone about cyclists breaking the laws in manhattan, which, yeah, we do. because the law is made to kill us, make us third class citizens, and make our cycling experience terrible. oh, and c) his point about public transportation…yes!!!! he’s 100% right! we need to couple our bike lanes with better public transport every time we can!! so the characterization you’ve put on social media about this interview is huff post level clickbait, false, and beneath you. delete.

  • Resident

    “If cyclists all obeyed the rules I may be for that, but they don’t.”

    So what law for drivers should be repealed because drivers don’t obey the rules? What a moron.

    Also, the fact that so many cyclists disobey the rules = which everyone agrees on! – but yet so few people are seriously injured or killed by cyclists ought to tell people that the stakes of most cyclist rule-breaking are very low. Not that people shouldn’t be considerate, but come on. Holden’s brain is utterly broken.

  • Resident

    Also:

    “If the mayor wants to invest in more public transit to get us out of cars, I welcome that. I’m not for that unless I get public transportation, viable options.”

    Didn’t Holden just oppose a bus lane in his district? This guy is full of it.

  • Isaac B

    Discussions with bike-haters follow a set pattern. It just takes a few rounds for the truth to come out:

    1. Hater: Cyclists break the laws and hurt people. May give example.
    2. Advocate: Points out that hater is wrong about law. Motorists also break laws and hurt way more people. Gives examples.
    3. Hater: Gives “common sense” reason why motorists should be allowed to drive as they do.
    4. Advocate: “Didn’t we start with the law? Why are we talking “common sense”?
    5. Hater: Your rights don’t matter, we can kill you.
    6. Advocate: “That sounds like bullying to me”.
    7. Hater: “Streets are for cars, not cyclists”.
    8. Advocate: “Streets are for people. Driving is a privilege.”
    9. Hater: “I HATE CYCLISTS!!!”

  • Resident

    “he’s 100% right! we need to couple our bike lanes with better public transport every time we can!!”

    he’s BS’er. He says this, which sounds reasonable, but he opposes a bus lane in his district. par for the course. guys like him like to say that the city doesn’t care about their districts, but when the city comes in and tries to do something they claim they don’t need it.

    don’t fall for it.

  • I was recently in Maspeth twice for dental procedures. I was quite amazed how many cyclists there were, was not expecting that, especially during midday – both appointments were at 11am. Grand Street and near the park had many. Yet I did bike down neighborhood streets where I didn’t see cars for a minute at a time. Would he say there aren’t drivers using those roads?

    Of course there aren’t pelotons of bikes, but there certainly is a good number in his district. He just chooses not to see them. Just the numbers of people/families on bikes on their way to or from Juniper Park is a healthy number to make the streets safer.

  • also, if i had to choose between this guy or “progressive” arthur schwartz, or the 25 CPW “progressives” ummmm, i’d take this guy. every time.

  • Seymour Butz

    well if his wife says all bikers are bad it must be true, I’m honestly surprised he even lets her out of the house, better off bare foot and pregnant in the kitchen

  • CJ

    So he wants “viable public transportation options,” but is actively trying to block a bus lane on the route of the slowest bus in his district. What a goddamn pathetic hypocrite.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Queens Boulevard Safety Plan Has First Encounter With a Community Board

By Stephen Miller |
Skepticism from the Community Board 2 transportation committee toward DOT’s proposed changes for Queens Boulevard wore off over the course of a meeting last night, as board members learned more about the project for 1.3 miles of safety improvements [PDF]. DOT will return to the committee again after tweaking the plan, which appears to be on track to receive CB 2’s backing by […]

John Liu: Cyclists Need Helmets, But Not Bike Lanes

By Brad Aaron |
What does John Liu think of bikes in NYC? That’s hard to say, and it’s not clear that Liu knows either. On the day when thousands signed up for the city’s bike-share program, exceeding expectations and setting the stage for a major shift in the way many New Yorkers get around, Liu chose to engage […]