Cyclists Are Not the Enemy, Says a Widow Whose Husband Was Killed By a Cyclist

Cyclists are not the problem — poor street design is, and it’s killing people.

Last week, Donna Sturm became the first pedestrian killed by someone riding a bike in New York City since 2017. The biker allegedly went through a red light and struck the 67-year-old in a Midtown crosswalk on April 24, sending her into a coma. She died on May 4.

The fatality was a devastating reminder for Hindy Schachter, whose husband Irving Schachter was killed in 2014 by a teen biker in Central Park — but she says it also reinforced the idea that the real threat on New York City’s streets is a culture that prioritizes cars over safety. It’s an argument she’s been making for five years.

“When I hear a story like this, my first thought is deep sympathy and empathy for the victim and the family. After that I think, ‘How can we make this the last tragedy of this sort.’ I know that the answer is going to be better street design allied with enforcement,” said Schachter, a member of Families for Safe Streets. “There are people who will talk about bad cyclists who whizz by them — sure let’s give that cyclist a ticket. But the issue is not the few cyclist fatalities, the issue is the fatalities as a whole, the vast majority of which come from motor vehicles, and the solution is a totally different way of designing streets.”

And the proof is in the numbers.

According to the city’s NYPD Motor Vehicle Collisions database, there were 45,775 motor vehicle collisions that resulted in injuries last year — 11,115 of those injuries were to pedestrians. Police say 230 of those pedestrians — just two percent — were struck and hurt by a bike rider, with the remaining 98 percent hurt by motorists. This year, at least 65 people have been killed by a driver — a 30-percent increase in fatalities compared to the same time period last year, according to NYPD data (the city DOT claims the percent increase is actually lower). One person — Sturm — has been killed by a cyclist.

Schachter recognizes that the individual cyclists who killed both her husband and Sturm are just as much at fault as any reckless motorist who kills someone. But demonizing those who ride bikes, who statistically cause a tiny fraction of all injury-causing collisions on the road, is not making anyone safer.

Instead, the city must invest its resources in redesigning streets that make it harder to kill someone, said Schachter.

“These incidents where a negligent, thoughtless cyclist kills a pedestrian are horrible for the people involved and a blight on the city, but they are very, very rare,” she said. “If you want safe streets, if you want to be able to walk around NYC and feel, ‘I’m okay in the crosswalks,’ worrying about bikes is not going to get you there. You’re never going to get a world with no negligent people — but we can do something about street redesign, we can change the city so it’s easier to walk and bicycle.”

According to the Department of Transportation, there are roughly 490,000 bike trips per day. Comparatively, the DOT counted about 4,441,000 daily car trips at borough and city boundaries in 2016. That means about .04 percent of cyclists on the road cause injuries to pedestrians, while .2 percent of car drivers do.

(The city does not know the total number of cars on the road, so the 4,441,000 does not include intra-borough trips. But even accounting for many more trips, cars still cause more injuries to pedestrians than cyclists do by a factor of 10. And car speeds and weights mean that many injuries become deaths.)

Cyclists did not kill a single person in New York City in 2018, while drivers killed 202.

But despite those numbers, critics paint cyclists as villains, and cops continue to target them. Mayor de Blasio also continues to defend his crackdown on e-bike riders — most of whom are low-wage immigrant delivery workers — despite the city’s own data that proves e-bike riders have caused even fewer injuries to pedestrians than cyclists overall. E-bike rides injured just nine of the 11,115 injured pedestrians last year, according to the city’s own data.

The mayor doubled down on his enforcement effort, saying on Brian Lehrer’s radio show on Friday morning that e-bikes are dangerous because they go “the wrong way down the street, a lot of speed at levels they shouldn’t be.” He then added, “Why don’t these businesses and these restaurants find another way to make their delivery rather than an e-bike?”

The timing was brutal; just days earlier, a candy truck driver hit and killed a 3-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

The only transportation question so far is some lady bemoaning about electronic bikes. “I have seen exactly what you’ve seen,” says the mayor about e-bikes on sidewalks. “If you are in a truck, a car, a motorcycle, you’re not going the wrong way on streets…. — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) May 10, 2019

But it’s not just the mayor and law enforcement who seem to disproportionately bully bikers — pedestrians are reflexively more scared of cyclists than they are of cars, and often unleash that fear on social media or in op-eds printed in major daily newspapers.

People who ride Citi bikes with their headphones on … no helmet…and ignore all traffic rules… Can kill people. I don’t understand how New York City allows this. It’s wrong. — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) May 1, 2019

I think cycling is great and we need to move more city planning away from cars. My anti-cyclist rage is just based on their being feral and lawless in New York City and terrorizing pedestrians. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 1, 2019