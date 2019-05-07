BREAKING: Speaker Johnson to Push Vision Zero Design Bill This Month

Hours before an emergency rally to protest de Blasio administration delays in fully implementing Vision Zero, Speaker Corey Johnson announced he will push the issue further, holding a vote on a long-delayed bill that would force the city to redesign streets for safety.

A veto-proof majority of council members supports the so-called Vision Zero Design Standards bill, which would require the city to add safety features such as bike lanes whenever a street is repaved. The bill is stalled because the de Blasio administration opposes it.

“The New York City Council is committed to making our streets safer and breaking the car culture. Smart street design saves lives, which is why the Council will vote on the Vision Zero design standards bill at the end of this month,” Johnson told Streetsblog on Tuesday morning. “I want to thank all of the advocates for their tireless work in making our streets safer. Together we can and will make our streets better and safer.”

The announcement by Johnson comes as activists led by Families for Safe Streets are rallying at noon at City Hall to protest a rise in road fatalities this year, despite the mayor´s stated commitment to Vision Zero. Fatalities are up 30 percent this year after several years of consistent declines.

This is a breaking story. We reached out to City Hall and DOT for a comment. We will update when we get one.