UPDATED: Another Cyclist is Dead — It’s Now 18 Fatalities

The death toll of city cyclists is now 18 — eight more than all of last year — as another rider was doored into traffic, where he was struck and killed by a Mack truck in Sunset Park on Monday morning.

The NYPD only had preliminary details, but the 30-year-old cyclist was struck near the intersection of Third Avenue and 36th Street at around 9 a.m. by a commercial vehicle. The driver remained on the scene, but the cyclist was taken to NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, formerly Lutheran Medical Center, where he died.

Witnesses and police on the scene said that the bicyclist was actually first doored by a van operator, and then was hit by an 18-wheeler after he tumbled onto the street. The driver of the van told Streetsblog that he did not look before he opened the door of his truck. He was not immediately issued a summons, even though it violates state law to open a car or truck door without looking first.

The driver of the truck that hit the victim had proceeded several blocks up Third Avenue before he was flagged down to stop.

Most disturbing: “a police spokesperson responded: "It's not a crime to open your car door." Per section 1214 of the vehicle and traffic law, it's illegal for motorists to illegally open their doors into moving traffic. The spokesperson later clarified they were "joking around."” https://t.co/0S1QMIovPE — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) July 29, 2019

The death is the first since Mayor de Blasio announced a bicycle safety plan on Thursday to stem the blood tide on city streets this year. The plan was hailed in some quarters, but consists mostly of slight expansions to existing programs.

The vast majority of this year’s 18 cyclist deaths — 13 — have been in Brooklyn. The latest crash was very close to the spot where Hugo Garcia was killed on Jan. 1 when a passenger in a car doored him into traffic on busy Third Avenue.

Between Jan. 1 and June 30 in the neighborhood comprising those crash sites, there have been 1,433 crashes causing injuries to 41 cyclists, 71 pedestrians and 275 motorists, in addition to two dead cyclists and two dead pedestrians. That’s roughly eight crashes per day in a single neighborhood.

Transportation Alternatives also highlighted the danger of the roadway.

“Third Avenue, which has eight lanes for cars and zero for bikes, is a product of a bygone era when transportation decisions were made with the sole intention of moving as many vehicles as possible through our neighborhoods, without regard to the people living and working in those neighborhoods,” the group said in a statement, which continued: