UPDATED: Another Cyclist is Dead — It’s Now 18 Fatalities

Monday's crash scene. Photo: Dave Colon
The death toll of city cyclists is now 18 — eight more than all of last year — as another rider was doored into traffic, where he was struck and killed by a Mack truck in Sunset Park on Monday morning.

The NYPD only had preliminary details, but the 30-year-old cyclist was struck near the intersection of Third Avenue and 36th Street at around 9 a.m. by a commercial vehicle. The driver remained on the scene, but the cyclist was taken to NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn, formerly Lutheran Medical Center, where he died.

Witnesses and police on the scene said that the bicyclist was actually first doored by a van operator, and then was hit by an 18-wheeler after he tumbled onto the street. The driver of the van told Streetsblog that he did not look before he opened the door of his truck. He was not immediately issued a summons, even though it violates state law to open a car or truck door without looking first.

The driver of this van admitted that he opened his door into a cyclist, who was then hit by a truck. Photo: Dave Colon
The driver of the truck that hit the victim had proceeded several blocks up Third Avenue before he was flagged down to stop.

The death is the first since Mayor de Blasio announced a bicycle safety plan on Thursday to stem the blood tide on city streets this year. The plan was hailed in some quarters, but consists mostly of slight expansions to existing programs.

The vast majority of this year’s 18 cyclist deaths — 13 — have been in Brooklyn. The latest crash was very close to the spot where Hugo Garcia was killed on Jan. 1 when a passenger in a car doored him into traffic on busy Third Avenue.

Between Jan. 1 and June 30 in the neighborhood comprising those crash sites, there have been 1,433 crashes causing injuries to 41 cyclists, 71 pedestrians and 275 motorists, in addition to two dead cyclists and two dead pedestrians. That’s roughly eight crashes per day in a single neighborhood.

sunset park crashes Jan-June 2019

Transportation Alternatives also highlighted the danger of the roadway.

“Third Avenue, which has eight lanes for cars and zero for bikes, is a product of a bygone era when transportation decisions were made with the sole intention of moving as many vehicles as possible through our neighborhoods, without regard to the people living and working in those neighborhoods,” the group said in a statement, which continued:

The danger is compounded by the Gowanus Expressway looming overhead, and the poor visibility at intersections caused by the elevated highway’s support structures and the acres upon acres of land beneath where people store cars and trucks. Dangerous driver behavior in this neighborhood shouldn’t be surprising; the environment suggests that this corridor belongs to the cars, and if you must ride a bike on this street, you do so at your own risk.

Streets like Third Avenue are incompatible with Vision Zero. To eliminate traffic deaths, these deadly corridors which are dedicated 100 percent to moving and storing vehicles must not be allowed to exist in their current form. We cannot make excuses for so-called “level of service” while saying that eliminating death and serious injury is a top priority. We simply cannot have it both ways.

  • WhyleKat

    “The NYPD only had preliminary details, but the 30-year-old cyclist was struck near the intersection of Third Avenue and 36th Street at around 9 a.m. by a commercial vehicle…
    …The driver told Streetsblog that he did not look before he opened the door of his truck.”

    So was the cyclists doored or struck by a moving vehicle?

  • Jeff

    Sounds to me like they were struck by a moving vehicle as a result of being doored.

  • Andy

    Another news source says the cyclist swerved to avoid the door and was hit by a truck.

  • Och

    Third avenue is too dangerous, I just ride on the sidewalk along it, barely any pedestrians on it.

  • Vooch

    18/10 (7/12) = am I correct that this is a 300% increase in killings ?

  • qrt145

    It’s 300% last year’s rate, which actually makes it a 200% _increase_.

  • Alexis

    As of now, it will be an 80% increase from last year.

    If the trend continues, by the end of the year, it will be a 200% increase compared to last year.

  • Hunter

    I agree, Third Ave. is the worst, from Sunset Park all the way to Atlantic.

  • Andrew

    The driver told Streetsblog that he did not look before he opened the door of his truck.

    So he actually admitted fault.

    Let’s see what happens next.

  • How many of the fatalities were caused by trucks? How many of those trucks were off truck routes?

  • Blwndrpwrmlk

    I agree. 80% increase to date, 200% increase if trend continues.

  • Frank Kotter

    This cyclist was killed along a corridor which offers a completely isolated bike lane with a roof all the way from Bay Ridge to Park Slope under the beltway without doing ANYTHING. lnstead, we have decided to make this the single largest parking lot in the city.

  • AlexWithAK

    Nothing. Nothing will happen next. The driver will not be charged. The city will not announce an automatic fine for anyone who doors a cyclist. Business as usual will continue. Sorry but I’ve become very cynical about all this.

  • AlexWithAK

    File under “Answers to the inane question of why cyclists break the rules”. Because we get fucking run over.

  • JarekFA

    Even parts of the sidewalk are too narrow to ride. If you go up to Hamilton Ave, you’ve got exits/entrances for Sanitation and Asphalt trucks with poor visibility.

  • DoctorMemory

    The single biggest FREE parking lot in the city, no less.

  • Seymour Butz

    ZERO vision program is literally the ZERO vision of drivers

  • Seymour Butz

    they swerved to avoid the door opened in front of them into the path of the truck following too closely

  • com63

    Seems like something is missing from the story. Usually the dooring vehicle is not the same one that does the killing. Which driver got interviewed? Did one truck door the cyclist and a second hit them?

  • Tomas Paine

    Another tragedy. Physics will never be on your side.

    Take the train or the bus. The way people to do in the olden days before gentrification.

    It’s safer.

