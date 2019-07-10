Miraculous Safety Toilet Plungers Fix Fifth Avenue Mixing Zones For Just $4.99

Members of the Transformation Department put out plungers on Fifth Avenue to demonstrate the danger of unprotected mixing zones. Photo: Transformation Department
It’s time to flush mixing zones down the toilet!

Activists “fixed” the city’s most controversial and dangerous intersection design in the simplest manner — deploying simple toilet plungers to keep cars out of a “mixing zone” on Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night — in the latest effort to highlight the de Blasio administration’s Vision Zero shortcomings and symbolically deposit them in the bathroom fixture evoked.

Mixing zones have been deployed for several years by the city to, theoretically at least, let drivers safely turn through bike lanes and give cyclists space to veer around them, but in practice lead to drivers almost running into cyclists and in some cases killing them. So on Tuesday night, before Transportation Alternatives’ die-in in Washington Square Park, members of the  Transformation Department deployed some well-placed toilet plungers near 10th Street as a barrier to give cyclists and drivers safe, conflict-free passage.

The activists, who comprise Twitter’s best-loved rogue government agency, said they “wanted to show how easy and inexpensive it is to fix this known danger.”

This bit of tactical urbanism forced drivers to choose: drive over a bunch of stuck up plungers or drive around them, which meant stopping to let a series of cyclists moving up the street go through the intersection first. And as the video evidence shows, the drivers waited and the cyclists took the light (and hey for you prescriptivists out there, don’t forget the people going straight through the intersection have the right of way over people turning).

Look at that! Instead of “balancing” the desire of motorists to get where they’re going as fast as possible without any hitch or speed bump, human or otherwise, the more vulnerable road users got where they were going safely.

The good news is that the DOT is moving away from mixing zones along First and Second avenues in Manhattan and Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn, in favor of semi-protected offset crossings. It’s a switch that the Transformation Department told us is “a huge improvement,” with just one caveat: “The problem is the pace of these improvements,” the group said over a DM. “Where they are happening, it’s only as streets get repaved. There’s nothing stopping DOT from moving faster.”

Another caveat: Not all drivers know exactly what to do at an offset crossing, as many of them veer too far into the side street on turns, blocking cyclists as they proceed — with the right of way! — straight. And the city’s own report — “Cycling at a Crossroads” [PDF] — is very clear that all intersections have shortcomings. One thing is certain: Cyclists say they feel more “comfortable” at offset crossings, the report showed.

  • 8FH

    I think the new offset intersections are really bad. NYC drivers go through them at speed, and they don’t yield to cyclists. Plus, cyclists need to look for drivers taking the turn while at the same time, looking for pedestrians stepping into the lane against the light, and this conflict endangers everyone.

    The DC style mixing zones are the way to go in NYC. They have a daylighting zone where cyclists merge to the right, then drivers need to cross over the painted lane to get to the turn lane. I was in DC for several days and used the lanes and there were zero conflicts at this type of intersection.

    An example: https://www.google.com/maps/@38.9037364,-77.0411433,118m/data=!3m1!1e3

  • I feel more comfortable in a mixing zone than an offset crossing. For this reason nowadays I will take Lafayette uptown instead of First Ave. I fully understand that I am the odd man out here. Just want to voice an opinion. I’ll see myself out.

  • Rider

    No way. Having to cross traffic is a bad idea and not a design kids or other less-confident riders should have to use. No other bike-friendly city does it this way. The offset crossings aren’t perfect, but they are closer to how it’s done in Copenhagen.

  • 8FH

    The lanes I’m talking about do not cross traffic. Traffic crosses them. Drivers stopped, waited for me to cross, then crossed the bike lane to get to the turn lane. This is different from the NYC style where drivers just plow through because they “got there first” or “don’t see any bike lane paint.” Maybe I’m wrong about actual safety, but I felt way more comfortable in those lanes than with the NYC style offset crossings.

    I can’t believe I’m saying this, but just because the offset crossings work in Copenhagen or Amsterdam doesn’t mean they will immediately work in NYC with our existing streets and driver education/culture. Dutch bike lanes aren’t visually obstructed by parked cars and dutch drivers are both better trained and used to people on bikes. And people also park in the meager daylighting zones that are provided and they cut the corner.

  • 8FH

    NYC mixing zones are terrible, but at least drivers turning across you from the right is less frequent. I don’t doubt that properly designed offset crossings on properly designed bike lanes with proper enforcement and properly trained and tested drivers is a safe and effective treatment. But that’s not here in NYC. I would support making fixes to the design of the mixing zones instead.

  • Joe R.

    A bit of humor and protecting cyclists at the same time. Win, win!

  • Daphna

    Making an issue of mixing zones is ineffective advocacy. DOT statistics show that despite perception, mixing zones are safer than semi-protected offset crossings. Advocacy could be focused on steps that would lead to real change in terms of safer streets.
    Advocate for:
    1) different people appointed to community boards
    2) more protected lanes
    3) more space on the bridges for bikes and pedestrians
    4) high quality protected lanes that are wider and have islands each block

  • Joe R.

    5) Ban turns on to minor side streets on the side of the avenue with the bike lane.

