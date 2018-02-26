Here’s Why Mixing Zones Scare People on Bikes So Much

DOT's preferred intersection design for protected bike lanes doesn't do enough to protect cyclists from careless drivers.

Along protected bike lanes, mixing zones are NYC DOT’s preferred design treatment at intersections where drivers can turn across the bikeway. Drivers are supposed to slow down and let passing cyclists proceed, but if the person behind the wheel is careless or impatient, the design doesn’t offer much in the way of protection — just ask Jonathan Warner.

Warner was approaching Fourth Street in the Second Avenue bike lane yesterday when a driver veered into him across the mixing zone:

Mixing zones begin far ahead of the intersection in order to give motorists and cyclists a clear view of one another, but they often don’t function the way they’re intended. In Warner’s case, an illegally-parked construction vehicle obstructed the view of the approaching driver, who then veered into the path without yielding.

Intersections with mixing zones have a higher rate of cyclist injuries than those where cyclists and turning drivers each have a separate signal phase, and last year, a turning box truck driver killed Kelly Hurley in the mixing zone on First Avenue and Ninth Street.

DOT has taken some halting steps toward upgrading its bike lane intersection designs. The agency has piloted this design at a handful of Manhattan intersections:

While projects like the upcoming redesign of Fourth Avenue call for similar treatments, DOT has hesitated to make this design standard.

So far, the agency has no plans to retrofit most Manhattan intersections with design above. And last month, DOT Bicycle Program Director Ted Wright defended the inclusion of mixing zones in the agency’s plan for crosstown protected lanes, arguing that they would be safer on relatively low-speed side streets than on avenues.

On Twitter yesterday, Warner said even at lower speeds, mixing zones pose problems.

DOT has said it will release full results of its study of bicycle intersection designs sometime this spring.

  • Wilfried84

    And even when I watch for traffic in the mixing zone/turn lane, and use it properly by taking the lane, a driver will decide they can’t be bothered, and turn from the next lane over, cutting me off (fortunately so far, I’ve never been in the path of the car).

  • djx

    You just know that if a cyclist was killed in a situation like this, NYPD would say they lost control and hit a car. “No criminality suspected”.

  • com63

    I don’t think this is a “mixing zone” issue, it is an issue of the car pulling into the bike lane to illegally stop at the curb. He clearly was pulling up to the curb rather than turning. It could happen just as easily mid-block in a protected bike lane. Similar to bus lanes, there needs to be zero tolerance for stopping in the bike lane.

  • qrt145

    I don’t think it’s very likely to happen mid-block because parked cars would get in the way; if there were big enough gaps among the parked cars, the driver could park in the parking lane.

  • com63

    I’ve had it happen to me. Some drivers just do not understand the concept of parking so far from the curb and they try to pull all the way to curb. Most of the time it does not happen because all of the parking spots are nearly full, but it does happen.

  • qrt145

    Looks like I underestimated the incompetence of some drivers! 🙂

  • The design that I like best for left-side bike lanes is the one found on First Avenue near 42nd Street (photos on Google Maps are not helpful), where the left-turning cars move to the far left mid-block, and bicyclists pass these turning cars on the cars’ right at the point of the intersection.

  • Guest

    In Montreal’s bike lanes, the curb separating the bikes from the cars extends all the way to the intersection. In fact, Montreal creates protected areas at intersections along otherwise unprotected lanes.

  • walks bikes drives

    I HATE mixing zones. I dont particularly care for the parking protected bike lanes because of them. Pedestrians stepping off the curb into the lane without looking, or caring, are bad enough. But I find mixing zones make me more anxious and stresses as a cyclist than actually riding an open street. Split phase signals suck because they slow your progress, giving cyclists a shorter green wave on the avenues, but they are so much safer and less stressful.

  • walks bikes drives

    There is a similar treatment on Central Park West at 86th street, although it is class 2 lane. I do not care much more for that design than mixing zones. A motor vehicle is still crossing the path of the cyclist.

  • Well, the car crossing the bicyclist’s path is inevitable unless we were to ban turns in the direction in question (left turns on a street with a left-side bike lane; right turns on a street with a right-side bike lane).

    I think that a mid-block crossing of the bike lane is the more manageable option.

  • com63

    Interesting in the picture of the “improved” protected intersection, there are three yield triangles in the bike lane before the cross walk and no stop bar. Does this mean that cyclists only has to yield to peds and cross traffic and can otherwise proceed through a red light?

  • HamTech87

    For an adult cyclist, that’s fine. For a kid, surrounded on both sides by the masses of two giant cars or trucks, it is terrifying.

  • HamTech87

    Let’s call them what they really are — bullying zones — where the person with the bigger vehicle uses size and aggressiveness to seize contested space. Mixing zones render what are supposed to be protected lanes into just paint.

  • JarekFA

    Have to strong disagree with you. It’s a total death trap. Don’t feel safe at all. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/5af9f76777e41cadcdecd62fc7bc4d36588c068e52786fcae4097d66d8515fa5.jpg

  • JarekFA

    I had someone pull perpendicular and stop across the 1st ave bike lane once to “run in real quick.” Just amazing the entitlement and stupidity. More a reason to have real protected bike paths. And not this shit.

  • You have to picture it in its normal state, without that construction-related temporary apparatus there. In that street’s normal condition there is a reasonably comfortable interaction between bikes and cars at that point.

