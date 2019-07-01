BREAKING: Mayor Calls for Immediate Crackdown on Reckless Drivers

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Brooklyn State Senator Zellnor Myrie called for Mayor de Blasio to do just that minutes before he did after the 15th cyclist fatality so far this year.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Brooklyn State Senator Zellnor Myrie called for Mayor de Blasio to do just that minutes before he did after the 15th cyclist fatality so far this year.

After a 15th cyclist of the year was killed on Monday afternoon, Mayor de Blasio issued the following statement:

We are seeing a dangerous surge in cyclist deaths on our streets, and we are taking action. I have directed the NYPD to immediately launch a major enforcement action that will encompass every precinct and crack down on dangerous driving behavior like parking in bike lanes. At the same time, I have charged the Department of Transportation with developing a new cyclist safety plan to make biking in our city safer.

No loss of life on our streets is acceptable. Last year was the safest year on record—and we have to keep pushing the envelope and increasing our efforts until we achieve Vision Zero.

The statement comes after an outcry of critics had called on the mayor to act, especially as three cyclists were hit and killed in the last seven days.

At a vigil for cyclist Ernest Askew — who was the 13th cyclist to die this year when he was killed in Brownsville last week — State Senator Zellnor Myrie said he appreciated the mayor’s statement, but was concerned.

“The devil is in the details,” said the freshman lawmaker. “People who’ve lost loved ones will want to see what it entails and the mayor should include these people and leaders in the advocacy community to make sure this is a real effort.”

Transportation Alternatives’ co-Interim Executive Director Marco Conner was more skeptical, issuing this statement:

While we appreciate the Mayor’s statement, his words are only as good as the tangible action they produce from his own administration. The Mayor’s efforts, to his great credit, have saved lives against all odds during the first five years of Vision Zero, but those efforts have been insufficient to truly match the public health crisis that traffic violence is — a crisis that has claimed more than 1,100 lives on city streets since 2013.

The current crisis must be seized upon as the mandate it is to realize the full potential of Vision Zero. This means recognizing that cars and trucks are the cause of this epidemic; it means having the courage to say that every New Yorker’s life and limb is worth more than any of the three million free parking spaces we devote streetspace to in NYC, and that their preservation must never, ever, come before our lives; and it means providing NYCDOT the resources for scaling up quickly to address this challenge with known and proven safety measures citywide at a level, and with the urgency, this crisis demands. This will be the measure for Mayor de Blasio.

 

  • Joe R.

    How about as part of the safety plan not ticketing cyclists for slow rolling red lights? This is often done just as much for safety as to save time, in order to avoid being in the pack of cars when the light changes.

  • Zero Vision

    The problem with enforcement is that it’s carried out by the NYPD and (ostensibly, at least) overseen by the Bill de Blasio. So that will mean a lot of stupid enforcement against stuff that doesn’t keep people safe – and perhaps even some tickets against cyclists for “balance” – that will ultimately stop after this initial burst of outrage subsides. See you all back here in a months or two when the death toll is over twenty.

  • relevantjeff

    Fuck this guy. It takes fifteen deaths in six months – in his second term to finally give a shit about cyclists? Umm… NYPD’s gonna do the same shit NYPD always does. Maybe this time, now that DeB’s got his panties in a bind, the NYPD’ll ticket cyclists for six days instead of three.

  • William Lawson

    But come ON. We ALL know how these things pan out. Mayor makes a public display of resolve in the face of public outrage and promises the NYPD will follow suit. NYPD complies for a couple of weeks at the most and then stops. They’re like a surly child dipping one foot in a bathtub and saying there, I’m done. There will be a constant stream of Tweets from people with evidence of the NYPD not doing a single damn thing the mayor told them, meanwhile the mayor doesn’t have the guts to follow through and keep the pressure on, and besides he just can’t wait to get out of this city and into Washington where the real movers and shakers are and for christs sake if he has to listen to one more caller ask him about bike lanes.

  • Joe R.

    I still don’t think he gives a shit about cyclists but being that he’s running for President he has to at least look proactive about stuff. Once he figures out that he stands no chance of getting the nomination, and probably no chance of holding any other elected office again, he’ll go back to his usual, uncaring self.

    Also, my guess is most of the enforcement will end up being against cyclists, as it usually is.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

People on Bikes Take Over Fifth Ave to Demand Safe Streets From de Blasio

By David Meyer |
New Yorkers on bikes took over Fifth Avenue yesterday evening to demand stronger action from Mayor de Blasio to implement life-saving street redesigns essential to achieving his goal of zero traffic deaths by 2024. Organizers estimate that more than a thousand people participated. As they rode from Grand Army Plaza at 59th Street to Washington Square Park, demonstrators from across […]

Death of Cyclist Shocks Melbourne, Prompts Bus Ban

By Ken Coughlin |
As I wrote in a post last week, the City of Melbourne, Australia, is working hard to make cycling easier and safer — but not quickly enough to save the life of one cyclist. The day after my post a 33-year-old Melbourne woman was killed when her wheels slipped on tram tracks on Melbourne’s main […]