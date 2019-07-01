IT’S FIFTEEN NOW: Cyclist Killed in Bushwick

The deadly intersection. Photo: Google
The deadly intersection. Photo: Google

Breaking news: A cyclist was killed by a cement truck in Bushwick on Monday at around 12:20 p.m., police said.

According to preliminary information from police, the 70-year-old bicycle rider was riding northbound on Bushwick Avenue when he was struck by the 28-year-old driver of a cement truck that had been traveling eastbound on Boerum Street. EMS said the cyclist died at the scene.

Other information was not available, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This victim is the 15th cyclist to die on the roads this year, up from 10 all of last year.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

  • muffinstumps

    I’m reading on the Citizen app that it was a woman, and a pedestrian (not a cyclist) that was killed. I know this is a breaking story, so I’m not sure which is accurate. Either way it’s unforgivable. And naturally, the comments are on a tirade about bike lanes.

  • muffinstumps

    (even though there is no bike lane on Bushwick Ave)

  • Zach Katz

    Bushwick Ave is a death trap. Could easily be one lane in each direction, with protected bike lanes on both sides.

  • Zero Vision

    New Yorkers: DO SOMETHING!

    Mayor de Blasio: “Vision Zero is working.”

    Polly Trottenberg: “Please know that DOT is very sad.”

    James O’Neill: “Cool! Another chance to ticket cyclists.”

  • mike.,.

    And naturally, the comments are on a tirade about bike lanes.

    the one comment (other than yours) about bike lanes is a tirade?

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Cyclist Erica Abbott Killed in Williamsburg [Updated]

By Brad Aaron |
A 29-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night while riding her bike in Brooklyn. Erica Abbott was traveling southbound on Bushwick Avenue at Powers Street when, according to police and media reports, she fell into traffic and was run over by the driver of a Mercedes. The Daily News says Abbott was riding near a construction […]

No Charges Filed as Six Are Killed by NYC Drivers in Seven Days

By Brad Aaron |
A Brooklyn woman who was struck by a truck driver in Red Hook Wednesday was the latest victim among six city pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in the last week. At approximately 6:40 a.m. yesterday, Lillian Cruz, 60, was crossing Hamilton Avenue at Court Street when the signal changed and the driver of a tractor-trailer, westbound […]