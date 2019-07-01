IT’S FIFTEEN NOW: Cyclist Killed in Bushwick

Breaking news: A cyclist was killed by a cement truck in Bushwick on Monday at around 12:20 p.m., police said.

According to preliminary information from police, the 70-year-old bicycle rider was riding northbound on Bushwick Avenue when he was struck by the 28-year-old driver of a cement truck that had been traveling eastbound on Boerum Street. EMS said the cyclist died at the scene.

Other information was not available, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

This victim is the 15th cyclist to die on the roads this year, up from 10 all of last year.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.