Brooklyn Cyclist Killed by Driver — 13th Death in a Bloody Year

A 57-year-old cyclist was killed in deadly Brownsville on Thursday night after being struck by the teenage driver.

Cops said the cyclist, whose name was not immediately released, was riding westbound on Sutter Avenue at around 9 p.m. when the driver of a white Hyundai, traveling north on Chester Street, struck him. Both men were taken to Brookdale Hospital, where the bicyclist died and the driver was treated for what cops called “a hand injury.”

The bike rider is the 13th killed so far this year. In all of 2018, 10 cyclists were killed.

The 18-year-old driver was not arrested, but the NYPD said “the investigation is ongoing.”

Redesigned streets are virtually non-existent in Brownsville, where wide roadways and speeding cars are common. In Brownsville alone last year, 38 cyclists, 130 pedestrians and 528 motorists were in injured in 1,820 crashes — roughly five per day in that small area. Three motorists were killed.

The 13th cyclist death came three days after Robyn Hightman was killed on Sixth Avenue on Monday. Her memorial ride was Thursday — just a few hours before the latest death.