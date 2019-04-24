BREAKING: City to Keep 14th Street ‘Busway’ Plan Despite No L-Train Shutdown

This just in: Early reports that the de Blasio administration would move ahead with a bus-only plan for 14th Street have been confirmed.

The so-called “busway” plan had been created for the L-train shutdown, but has been in limbo ever since Gov. Cuomo shelved the full closure of the Canarsie Tunnel under the East River in favor of a nights-and-weekend plan. Late Tuesday, amNY reported on a draft proposal that would maintain the stepped-up bus service. And just after midnight, the Tri-State Transportation Campaign Executive Director Nick Sifuentes confirmed the news.

“We applaud Mayor de Blasio and the city Department of Transportation for doing the right thing,” Sifuentes said in a statement. “The L train ‘slowdown’ threatens to be a slow-motion crisis for hundreds of thousands of daily L train riders. Making 14th Street a bus-priority street closed to non-local traffic will mean buses can play a huge role in picking up the slack when the L train is down. The busway will help keep New Yorkers moving while still preserving residents’ and delivery vehicle access. This is a big win for commuters who were waiting with bated breath to see how we would manage to get around during the L train slowdown.”

The confirmation came hours after MTA officials appeared to be goading Mayor de Blasio into sticking with his original busway plan — which would set aside 14th Street between Third and Eighth avenues for buses only, albeit with local car dropoffs and deliveries. The plan also calls for no parking along the stretch, amNY reported. If true, that could help avoid double- and illegal parking, which undermines bus speeds.

On Tuesday, the New York City Transit Twitter account had not-so-subtly reminded the mayor that buses will play a vital role in getting people around once the 18-month night-and-weekend repair work begins on Friday.

“When you think about how the #LProject will impact your travel, other trains might come to mind first — but consider that buses might actually be your best bet to get across town in Manhattan,” the agency wrote, championing the mayor’s decision even before he apparently made it.

In Manhattan, we’re adding bus service to help you get across 14th Street. If you use the L train between 8 Av and 1 Av, the M14A and M14D are your best bet. Combined, they will run every 3-5 minutes during the busiest times—much more frequent than the L. (2/6) pic.twitter.com/YEAEDhJmwv — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) April 23, 2019

Governor Cuomo’s decision to call off a full L-train shutdown and replace it with the overnight repairs had created confusion about the fate of the 14th Street busway. East Side Council Members Carlina Rivera and Keith Powers both support retaining the busway, but Council Speaker Corey Johnson, whose district covers part of the West Side, has been more circumspect. But the passage of congestion pricing may provide de Blasio with a rationale for moving forward, given that there will be fewer cars in Manhattan once central business district tolling goes into effect in 2021.

Indeed, earlier this month, DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg hinted that congestion pricing would have broader ramifications beyond merely raising toll money for the MTA.

“It certainly would open up a lot of pretty transformative possibilities,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “If congestion pricing is implemented well, there could be tremendous quality-of-life benefits.”

Lawmakers will be briefed on the plan at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, a source told Streetsblog.