On ‘Busway,’ Would-Be Transportation God Corey Johnson Falls at the First Hurdle

That was fast.

One day after Council Speaker Corey Johnson gave the livable streets speech of his (or pretty much anyone’s) life, he ended up in a nasty public brawl with his would-be partners at Transportation Alternatives and in the activist community over his apparent objection to a “busway” plan for a car-free 14th Street during the repairs to the L train.

And he ended up losing.

This saga all started on Tuesday, when Johnson’s lengthy State of the City address focused entirely on transportation issues and, as he put it, breaking the car culture. The speech earned widespread kudos among street safety activists for proposals such as municipal control of the subway system, building more protected bike lanes and pedestrian plazas, removing cars from many city streets entirely and for rethinking the current $4-billion plan to renovate rather than rip out the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.

But the next day, activist Macartney Morris quipped that he didn’t believe that Johnson had fully gotten religion on street safety because the Speaker has never forcefully endorsed the bus-only plan for 14th Street, which would provide better transit service for passengers of the M14A and M14D, both of which just received F grades from the Bus Turnaround Coalition.

"I'm all in favor of bus lanes; just not this one." is the new "I'm all in favor of bike lanes; just not this one." The Speaker can try to deflect this by making it about me– that I like "to criticize & attack on a near daily basis"–but he's still against the 14th St busway! https://t.co/k5qRuIX6ZK — macartney (@macartney) March 6, 2019

The tit-for-tat continued for a while, with Johnson taking umbrage and making it a bit personal.

I point out when a politician's words don't match their actions. When a Mayor says he's making it the fairest city and he has his police target delivery cyclists. When a Speaker says he wants better buses but comes up with reasons why a busway in his district won't work. — macartney (@macartney) March 6, 2019

In the end, Johnson claimed he had a “nuanced” position on the busway, and the debate was temporarily tabled.

Enter Streetsblog. Not wanting to see a good argument get spoiled, we asked Johnson this question on Thursday:

Mr. Speaker, as you know, Twitter loves a good fight. But Streetsblog relishes a long debate on the issues, preferably using far more than 280 characters at a time. So, please provide for us your full nuanced position in as many words as you’d like on the 14th busway, which supporters say would dramatically improve crosstown bus service. FULL AND NUANCED ANSWERS WELCOME.

Here was Johnson’s answer in full: