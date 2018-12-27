Op-Ed: Scott Stringer’s 2019 Wish List

We can do better. Photo: Tim Adama/Flickr
We can do better. Photo: Tim Adama/Flickr

The following is by City Comptroller Scott Stringer.

Scott Stringer. Photo: ##http://www.flickr.com/photos/ethikus/7139223853/##ethikus/Flickr##
Scott Stringer. Photo: ethikus

For years, New York City transit riders have received nothing but lumps of coal in their holiday stockings. Buses and trains running slow and behind schedule. Paltry service in the early mornings, late evenings, and weekends. Decaying infrastructure. And construction projects that are perennially over-time and over-budget.

Surely riders deserve something shiny and new this year, right? Sorry kids — instead, the Grinches at the MTA are set to double down on coal, with fare hikes, reduced service, and a ballooning budget deficit all on deck.

Enough is enough! Here’s my holiday wish list…

  • First, we need to increase subway and bus service in peak and off-peak hours – not reduce it! Coupling fare hikes with service cuts, as is planned, is a sure-fire way to repel riders and send the MTA into a death spiral. The MTA needs to recognize that the city’s fastest growing industries – healthcare, food services, arts and entertainment, accommodations – largely operate outside of the nine-to-five workday, and they need to align our transit system to that reality.
  • Moreover, as Albany inches closer to congestion pricing, we need to be offering commuters in the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn, and Staten Island real transit alternatives, not reduced service. Otherwise, they’ll have little incentive to leave their cars at home and congestion pricing will fail.
  • That’s why, for this holiday season, we need a big, bold, five-borough transit plan that makes public transit the smart, most efficient option.
  • This should include major upgrades to our bus system, like better integrated, enforced and designed bus lanes, more bus shelters, all-door boarding, and Transit Signal Priority at traffic lights.
  • Next, we need to “open up” the 38 Metro-North and LIRR stations in the Bronx, Queens, and Brooklyn, which are currently locked behind a steep paywall and, more often than not, bypassed by commuter rail trains. These rail lines are hiding in plain sight, and the MTA needs to cut fares for in-city trips and increase service at each of these stations.
  • At the same time, we need to make our subway and commuter rail stations more accessible to the elderly, young families, and the disabled. There are currently 62 neighborhoods in the city that have subways but not a single accessible station, which effectively locks out over 600,000 mobility-impaired residents. That must change!
  • Finally, we need a stable, robust funding stream for the MTA. Congestion Pricing must be prioritized this session, but looking forward, we should also draw from the important work of the MTA Sustainability Advisory Workgroup and consider important recommendations related to cruising charges on for-hire vehicles, MTA air rights, and real estate taxes.

Here’s wishing everyone a happy holidays, a joyous New Year, and a transit system worthy of the greatest city in the world.

SB Donation NYC header 2Don’t forget Streetsblog’s December Donation Drive!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Stringer: MTA Funding Would Be a Top Priority as Mayor

By Noah Kazis |
Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer made the state of New York City’s transit system one of his top policy issues in the run-up to next year’s local elections, saying in a speech this morning that finding new revenues for transit would be his top priority in Albany if elected mayor. “I believe we need to get […]

Mayoral Contenders Talk Transit, Part 5: Scott Stringer

By Streetsblog |
Election Day is more than a year away, but the race to become the next mayor of New York City is well-underway. In the last two issues of its magazine, Reclaim, Transportation Alternatives has been asking the would-be mayors for their thoughts on transit (in the more recent interviews, one question about cycling was added). […]

This Fare Hike Is Just a Hint of What’s to Come

By Ben Fried |
With the MTA set to raise fares 4 percent over the next two years, it’s time for the bi-annual spectacle of fare hike hearings, where political appointees absorb the brunt of straphanger anger so Governor Cuomo doesn’t have to. This time around, the proposed increase in fares isn’t that big — a larger hike was […]

Are Council Members Ready to Pay for Their MTA Wish List?

By Noah Kazis |
The New York City Council doesn’t like the MTA’s budget. And really, who would? Fares and tolls are scheduled to rise in 2013 and again in 2015, bus lines cut in 2010 aren’t scheduled to ever come back, and the MTA is assuming net zero increases for transit worker compensation. It’s a product of worldwide […]