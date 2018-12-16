Dear Gov. Cuomo: Larry Penner Has Something to Say

Cuomo, sans safety vast. Photo: Flickr/NYS Governor's Office
Cuomo, sans safety vast. Photo: Flickr/NYS Governor's Office

Anyone who has spent any time in community journalism in New York City has encountered Larry Penner — the most prolific letter writer since Alexander Hamilton. Penner writes mostly on government administration and political topics. And when you get a “Penner-gram,” as we always called them, you have only one choice: Run that baby.

Larry_PennerTo the editor,

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s overnight tour of the Canarsie L line tunnel was just another in a series of publicity stunts. As usual, he brings no additional funding to pay for the obvious, but his shrill voice.

Why has it taken the MTA NYC Transit seven years after Superstorm Sandy to begin work on the L tunnel, scheduled to start in April, 2019? What guarantee is there that work will be completed within 15 months by June, 2020, or eight years after the initial damage? How many years has the MTA been unable to spend hundreds of millions in previously approved Federal Transit Administration Superstorm Sandy Recovery and Resiliency Grant Funds to pay for this work?

Why does Cuomo continuously ignore Federal Rail Road Administration safety requirements by not wearing mandated orange protective vests just like all other MTA employees when touring active track areas?

The MTA has an army of experienced engineers and engineering consultant firms. Why does Cuomo second guess his own MTA Senior Management team by bringing in his own transportation experts? Who paid for this additional layer of bureaucracy?

Sincerely,

Larry Penner

Penner is a transportation historian, advocate and writer who previously worked 31 years for the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration Region 2 NY Office.

 

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Who Will Be the Next MTA Chief?

By Noah Kazis |
Who’s up for the challenge of managing the nation’s biggest transit system at a time when state government has left it with a pile of debt and two already-scheduled fare hikes? The person who takes over the MTA from Jay Walder after his resignation takes effect October 21 will have the marquee transit job in […]
MTA Chair Joe Lhota. Photo: MTA/Marc Hermann via Wikimedia Commons

Joe Lhota Is Cuomo’s MTA Chief, Again, Sort Of

By Ben Fried |
Late yesterday, Andrew Cuomo nominated former MTA chief Joe Lhota to resume the role at a time when the agency is grappling with a decline in reliability that has reached crisis proportions. Lhota was hastily confirmed by the State Senate as the 2017 legislative session came to an end last night.