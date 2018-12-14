Friday’s Headlines: Cuomo’s Tunnel Vision Edition

When we went to bed early this morning, Gov. Cuomo was in the L-train tunnel under the East River on a personal fact-finding mission/photo-op with a hand-picked team of supposed engineers.

As you might guess, Cuomo’s decision to inconvenience thousands of people trying to get home just so he could second-guess a repair that the MTA has been planning for three years was a big story — but one that took place too late for even New York’s hard-working press corps. So enjoy this:

Second Avenue Sagas reminded us that Cuomo’s “inspection” of the L-train tunnel is a stunt — especially given how hands-off he has been as the subway system itself has crumbled. The money quote: “Imagine being the people at the MTA who have slaved over these plans for years … just to Cuomo step in with a bunch of folks at the last minute to second-guess your work for a photo op.”

Meanwhile, there was other news: