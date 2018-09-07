Friday’s Headlines: Let’s All Pat Ourselves On The Back Edition
Our two weeks of daily political coverage ends today with a showdown for Manhattan Senate District 31 featuring former City Council Member Robert Jackson vs. first-term incumbent Marisol Alcantara. Our prior nine debates are archived here,
And now, the news:
- The big public transit news of the day came courtesy of Andrew #CuomosMTA Cuomo, who announced that he wants Penn Station to work better for commuters and pedestrians. (amNY, NYDN, Curbed, NYP, Commercial Observer)
- The Daily News endorses Andrew Cuomo with simplistic mockery of opponent Cynthia Nixon as a socialist. Cuomo’s corruption? Yeah, well, sure…but he kept taxes down and built some bridges! Tell it to Sweeney — I ain’t buying.
- It’s looking worse and worse for State Senate candidate Julia Salazar, but she sounded so great in our candidate questionnaire! (NYT)
- Remember the Cortlandt Street stop on the 1 train? You will! The Lower Manhattan station, destroyed on 9/11, reopens on Saturday. (NY1)
- If you have five minutes, why not watch this gorgeous, six-figure budget video by Vox featuring former DOT Commissioner Janette Sadie-Khan recounting the history of bike lanes in New York City. Or you could just read Streetsblog every day.
- Nicole Gelinas is the latest scooter booster. (Governing)
- Ever wonder why community boards seem so out of step? A new study provides more material for the term-limit movement: They’re dominated by “men, older residents and homeowners” (but you knew that). (NextCity)
- Sam Bleiberg tries to bike from Chelsea to Central Park and finds…it’s not that easy. (ChelseaNow)
- And, finally, sad news out of Corona for anyone who loves fresh Italian mozzarella (amNY) and sad news out of Hollywood for lovers of true beefcake (NYT).