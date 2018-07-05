Jarrett Walker on Redesigning NYC’s Bus Network: Start By Wiping the Slate Clean

Free your mind, and your bus network will follow.

When parallel routes are very close together, people don't have to walk far to reach a bus stop, but they have to wait longer for a bus to arrive than they would if service was concentrated on fewer streets.
When parallel routes are very close together, people don't have to walk far to reach a bus stop, but they have to wait longer for a bus to arrive than they would if service was concentrated on fewer streets.

When New York City Transit says it’s embarking on a “top-to-bottom” overhaul of “the entire city’s bus route network,” that’s music to Jarrett Walker’s ears.

Walker is the consultant who specializes in guiding transit agencies through the process of redesigning their bus networks — most famously in Houston, and most recently in Dublin. At a time when transit ridership is slumping nationally, Houston is one of the notable exceptions. Its redesigned bus network, which brought frequent service to new parts of the city, deserves substantial credit.

With the MTA embarking on a total overhaul of the bus network in all five boroughs by 2021 (the Staten Island express bus network was the warm-up), Walker’s fundamental advice is to start by “wiping the slate clean,” he told a crowd at TransitCenter last week. Only a blank canvas will yield “design choices based on the whole network,” he said, which in turn produce benefits compelling enough to “overcome little problems.”

For transit planners who know their bus network and each justification for all of its quirks inside out, it can be difficult to let go and think freely. At the bus network redesign workshops he leads for transit agencies and city DOTs, Walker insists that participants refrain from discussing historical reasons for routes and steer clear of anticipating political objections (as in, “that parking space over there belongs to a business owned by the city councilor’s cousin”).

In Dublin, that meant completely redoing a system that emphasized one-seat rides at the expense of frequency. With the old network, riders could avoid transfers, but they sacrificed in the form of longer waits. Under the new bus network design, unveiled earlier this week, service will be simplified into core routes that arrive much more frequently, which is projected to reduce total wait time even though riders will have to make more transfers.

The basic concept of the Dublin bus network redesign is to . Image: Jarrett Walker and Associates
The basic concept of the Dublin bus network redesign is to reorient service around a core network that minimizes the wait for the next bus. Image: Jarrett Walker + Associates

The politics of these major redesigns are never easy. (“Beautiful people will come to you with their elderly parents and their babies and say the redesign will ruin their lives.”) But with a sweeping overhaul, the benefits should be substantial enough to win over elected officials and other community leaders.

As Walker put it, “It’s easier to take out half of all bus stops than each stop one by one.” (Strategic advice that’s especially relevant for New York, where stops spaced too close together drag down bus speeds and stop consolidation will have to be embedded in any effective bus network redesign.)

Walker describes his role in the redesign process as a facilitator, and he didn’t want to go into prescriptive detail about how to improve New York’s bus network.

But he did point out the inconsistent distances between parallel routes in Brooklyn. Where parallel routes are close together, riders don’t have to walk far to get to a stop, but they have to wait longer than they would if service was concentrated on fewer streets.

Walker also stressed the importance of a bus network that transcends the boundaries between boroughs. While the waterways dividing the land masses of New York justify separate bus networks to some degree, he also sees artificial distinctions in the current network.

When you wipe the slate clean, he said, “There’s a way to look at Brooklyn and Queens as one thing.”

  • Albert

    If both the slate and bus lanes could be wiped clean of private cars, Walker would find it child’s play.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “It’s easier to take out half of all bus stops than each stop one by one.”

    True that. The same professional objectors will be as likely to object to small things as big things, so better to do the big things.

  • sbauman

    As Walker put it, “It’s easier to take out half of all bus stops than each stop one by one.” (Strategic advice that’s especially relevant for New York, where stops spaced too close together drag down bus speeds and stop consolidation will have to be embedded in any effective bus network redesign.)

    There are several differences between Houston and New York City riding habits. If the Houston “cure” were replicated in NYC, these differences would further add to the decline in ridership.

    A glance at the 2016 NTD, shows that the average bus trip in NYC is 2.1 miles vs. 5.0 miles in Houston. The average bus speed in NYC is 7.1 mph vs. 12.2 mph in Houston. This means that the average time a NYC rider spends in a bus is 17.7 minutes vs. 24.5 minutes in Houston. From the perspective of the amount of time spent in a bus, NYC beats Houston.

    An overall trip consists of: walking to/from the stop; waiting for the bus; and traveling in the bus. Suppose half the bus stops were eliminated. This would increase the average walking distance by 1/4 mile. This translates into 5 minutes more per trip.

    What’s the time savings by eliminating a stop. The dwell time consists of the time getting in/out of the stop plus the passenger boarding time. If the total number of passengers remains the same, there will be no boarding time difference. The sole difference will be the time savings by eliminating the braking/acceleration necessary for stopping.

    The pull in/pull out bus time is 30 seconds, according to the literature.

    There are currently bus stops every 1/4 mile. This works out to 8 stop for the average 2 mile bus trip. This would be cut to 4 stops, after Walker makes his cuts. The time savings would amount to 2 minutes by eliminating half the stops for the average 2.0 mile ride, assuming passenger totals remain the same.

    To the bus passenger taking the average 2 mile trip, the walk to/from the bus stop will take 5 minutes longer but once in the bus, the trip will be 2 minutes shorter. The net effect will be a 3 minute longer commute.

    The story is different for Houston because of the longer bus trips. There will be 20 bus stops eliminated for the average 5 mile trip, for a 10 minute time savings. The longer walk to/from the bus stop will be 5 minutes longer. The net is a 5 minute shorter travel time.

  • ortcutt

    The problem with this analysis is that the stops aren’t currently every 1/4 mile. In my neighborhood, the stops are every two blocks, which works out to every 500 feet (i.e. less than every tenth of a mile). Even if every other stop was eliminated, you’d still be at every 1000 ft, which would still be less than 1/4 mile. The stops are simply too damn close together .

  • Exactly right. Whatever inefficiencies exist in New York’s but bus network are down 100% to an inappropriate allocation of street space that fails to give priority to buses. Imagine a Jamaica Avenue, a Myrtle Avenue, a Metropolitan Avenue that are for buses only (as well as bikes, of course). Travel times would be half of what they are currently; and a lot of those Queens goofballs who think that they “have to drive” would see that in fact they do not have to.

    Another thing that hurts buses is the inexplicable policy decision to tolerate rather than eradicate the dollar vans. As a result, revenue which should rightfully belong to the MTA is diverted into the pockets of an array of sleazy fly-by-night thieves, and rickety deathtraps piloted by unlicenced maniacs endanger their passengers and terrorise the other street users.

  • AnoNYC

    There’s two stops on my usual bus route 330 ft apart. Super annoying on a busy street.

  • Andrew

    There are currently bus stops every 1/4 mile.

    Standard spacing on north-south bus routes in Manhattan is every 2-3 blocks. At 20 blocks per mile, actual stop spacing is half of what you claim. That is the stop spacing that Walker is proposing to double.

    Of course, spacing is wider on limited, SBS, and express routes, and also on non-stop portions of any route that crosses a bridge, has a highway run, etc., but that’s all a distraction from Walker’s point. If you’re coming up with your quarter-mile spacing by averaging everything together, you’re averaging a lot of irrelevant stuff in with what Walker is discussing.

    You’re also ignoring the fact that, if buses weren’t so dreadfully slow, they’d be more attractive as options for longer trips, thereby driving the average trip length up from 2.1 miles. You treat the 2.1-mile average as constant, when in fact it is not.

  • ortcutt

    If you eliminated superfluous stops, put in bus bumpouts at the remaining stops (so buses wouldn’t need to exit and enter traffic constantly), and implemented contactless payment and all-door boarding, buses could be a compelling option in this city again.

  • Joe R.

    I don’t think I’ve ever been on a bus in NYC where the stop spacing was 1/4 mile. Typical is one stop every two or three blocks, or roughly one stop every 1/8 mile. Cutting out half the stops then saves about 2 minutes per mile if you assume 30 seconds per pull in/pull out. On average a person will only have to walk about 1/8 mile more. This takes 2.5 minutes at average walking speed. So basically the break even point occurs for a bus trip of 1.25 miles. That’s far less than the average bus trip, so on balance people will save time.

    It’s also worth mentioning that the pull in/pull out time isn’t the only delay caused by an additional stop. Quite often, an additional stop also means waiting for a light the bus otherwise would have avoided.

    Finally, as Andrew mentions if we got the average speed of buses up doubtless the average trip length would increase as well, giving an even greater net time savings for the average rider despite needing to walk that extra 1/8 mile to a bus stop. Now in many cases people will opt to drive on longer trips simply because the time penalty for taking a bus is too high. We can fix that with greater stop spacing, exclusive bus lanes, signal priority, and a higher speed limit for buses.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

STREETSBLOG USA

How Long Will Dallas Take to Make a Better Bus Network?

By Angie Schmitt |
A lot of cities and transit agencies have been inspired by Houston’s recent effort to overhaul its bus network with a grid of high-frequency routes. One of those cities is its neighbor to the north, Dallas. According to Brandon Formby at the Dallas Morning News’ Transportation Blog, DART is planning to redesign its bus network, with many of the same goals: transforming from […]