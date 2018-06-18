Go Ahead — Take a Ride on the Park Row Bikeway

The official unveiling is a few days away, but the new Park Row bikeway is ready for riding.

Because of its proximity to NYPD headquarters, Park Row was mostly closed to the public after 9/11. Local residents and businesses had for years asked the city to restore access, and last summer DOT announced plans for a two-way bike lane, plus 10,000 square feet of painted sidewalk space, between Worth and Frankfort streets [PDF]. Crews got to work on preliminary street markings last April.

The project will improve north-south bike trips under the Brooklyn Bridge, and will link the bridge and Chinatown. Some tour buses may be allowed, but otherwise the segment will be closed to private motor vehicles.

DOT told Streetsblog that, as of today, the path is “operational in advance of a forthcoming and more formal ribbon cutting later this week.”

Noel Hidalgo, who might be the project’s most dedicated observer, posted a short video tour this morning: