Eyes on the Street: DOT Preps Park Row for New Bike Connection and Sidewalk Expansion The project will improve Brooklyn Bridge access and create safe, convenient options for bike trips that pass under the bridge in Lower Manhattan.

Work has started on the new bikeway and sidewalk expansion on Park Row in Chinatown.

After 9/11, NYPD prohibited general motor vehicle traffic on Park Row, which is close to the agency’s headquarters at 1 Police Plaza. NYPD checkpoints made it inhospitable for walking and biking.

For years local residents and businesses have called on the city to loosen restrictions on public access. Last summer there was finally a breakthrough as DOT announced plans for a two-way bike lane and 10,000 square feet of painted sidewalk space between Worth Street and Frankfort Street [PDF].

With temperatures (slowly) rising, DOT crews are getting started on this year’s bike projects, and it looks like the Park Row redesign will be among the first batch. Noel Hidalgo has been tracking the early progress on Twitter.

Here’s a look at the old markings getting removed yesterday:

what is this?! is #bikeNYC finally going to get a lane on Park Row?! pic.twitter.com/WFCbCaYqif — noel hidalgo ? (@noneck) April 17, 2018

And here’s some prep work from earlier today:

When complete, the project will be a major improvement for north-south bike trips passing under the Brooklyn Bridge, as well as a boon for bridge access from Chinatown. Some tour bus companies may be allowed to use the street, but private vehicle traffic will otherwise remain prohibited.