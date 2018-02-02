Whose Streets? Eric Duke’s Streets

"Maybe I just won't pay our property taxes if my street is taken away from me," the TV production studio owner said of the city's plan to dedicate a seven-foot strip of public street space to bicycling.

eric_duke

NY1’s Ruschell Boone has the story from Manhattan Community Board 5 last night, where the transportation committee postponed a vote on protected bike lanes for 26th Street and 29th Street.

The crowd who showed up was about evenly split between supporters of the project and opponents, Boone reports.

To be more specific, some people showed up to tell the board that something has to be done to create safe crosstown bike routes. Last June, in separate crashes, charter bus drivers ran over and killed two people who were biking on crosstown streets in this area. The victims, Dan Hanegby and Michael Mamoukakis, were following all the rules. The DOT redesign will give people on bikes a separate right-of-way, where impatient people operating lethal motorized machines won’t end their lives [PDF].

Then there were people like Eric Duke, the owner of Chelsea Television Studios on 26th Street, between Seventh and Eighth. He appears to be very upset about what will happen to on-street motor vehicle storage.

“Maybe I just won’t pay our property taxes if my street is taken away from me,” Duke told Boone. “I think that’s a very fair compromise if it goes that way.”

What is a poor beleaguered businessman like Duke, who owns a chunk of the most valuable real estate on Earth, going to do if a sliver of public street space is set aside for cycling? Just look at this:

Image: NYC DOT
Image: NYC DOT

We can mock Duke all day, but he’s participating in a system that’s been known to justify his tone-deaf sense of entitlement on more than one occasion. If property owners shout loudly enough, they can dictate what happens on public streets.

It’s up to DOT to ensure that doesn’t happen here. A CB 4 committee has already endorsed the project, and the city plans to present it to CB 6 as well. DOT has said implementation is on track for spring or summer.

Fine-tuning delivery zones, parking regulations, and intersection treatments makes sense at this stage, but the city can’t sit back and watch more people get hurt while the Eric Dukes of New York delay public safety measures.

  • JarekFA

    “Maybe I just won’t pay our property taxes if my street is taken away from me,” Duke told Boone. “I think that’s a very fair compromise if it goes that way.”

    Let’s be extremely clear here. These are some of the most entitled and selfish motherfuckers out there. I say “most,” in the sense, that “most” people wouldn’t be so flagrant in announcing their selfishness.

    And why is it selfish? You don’t own the public road in front of your home or business!!!

    Every day, someone who isn’t me, has their car parked in front of my house. It’s never my car parked in front. That’s supposed to be ok. That’s supposed to be the way things are. That’s supposed to be fair. Ok, whatever. But if a couple car parking spots are removed, he won’t pay his taxes? What a selfish silly bitch is that man. It’s not his personal parking spot. Get a spot in a garage!

  • 1ifbyrain2ifbytrain

    “Maybe I just won’t pay our property taxes if my street is taken away from me” – in that case your property will be sold at auction in order to pay the tax you owe.

  • Max

    Insane. I work within CB5 and know so many people who bicycle around here, particularly CitiBike to Penn Station. Crosstown Bike Paths on 26th and 29th would help ensure that people don’t die as they just try and live their lives.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Well, if he isn’t allowed to use the street as his private property, it doesn’t make sense that he would have to pay property taxes on the street.

    That is what he meant, isn’t it?

  • Larry Littlefield

    The executive/financial class, the political/union class, and the serfs.

    I wonder what the income tax rate is on his (probably counted as investment) income, compared with my labor income.

  • bluecanary1

    I sincerely hope Duke is the next victim of a garbage truck driver not paying attention to the road.

  • Setty/Steven

    A lot of long-time business owners are basically saying “I wish the city were more like it was in 1975!”

    Which I suspect most of us would disagree with

  • The NY1 report was the worst kind of “bothsides” reporting.

    On one side you have people who don’t want any more New Yorkers to be crushed to death beneath the wheels of multi-ton vehicles, an unspeakable tragedy that leaves children without parents and parents without children and that ruins countless lives beyond just the deceased.

    On the other side you have someone who thinks he and his customers might have to circle for parking for a few minutes in one of the busiest neighborhoods in the city. There’s more than selfishness at play here. There’s a downright lack of empathy for other human beings that gets a voice on local news. It’s sick.

  • City Biker

    I someone wants to print this and mail it to Eric Duke, please feel free!
    * * * * *
    February 2, 2018

    Dear Eric Duke:

    Dan Hanegby was run over and killed by a bus while biking in your neighborhood a few months back. Dan’s widow has not missed any of her $4,000 per quarter property tax payments. You can go right on and f*ck yourself.

    Sincerely,
    The People of New York City.

    Parcel (BBL): XXXXXXX
    Owner(s): HANEGBY, ALEKSANDRA
    HANEGBY, DAN
    Property Address: XXXXXXXXX

    Owner name: HANEGBY, DAN
    HANEGBY, ALEKSANDRA
    Property address: XXXXXXXX
    Borough, block & lot: BROOKLYN (3), 00234, 1103
    Outstanding Charges $0.00
    New Charges $3,937.62
    Amount Due $3,937.62

  • Adrian Horczak

    I don’t think the DOT has made these kinds of protected bike lanes before. When the streets are narrow, there’s a buffered bike lane so that vehicles can pass if there is double parking

  • J
  • Joe R.

    Only thing good about 1975 was that housing was actually affordable to someone with a regular job. Other than that, nothing good about that era at all. The subways suck, crime was on the rise, and the US was in a general state of malaise.

  • J

    Also, designing to accommodate double parking is ludicrous. We need to better manage limited curb space to prevent double parking in the first place. DOT is getting better at doing this as part of projects, but it’s still not great.

  • Joe R.

    Hey, one good turn deserves another. Maybe we should all say we won’t pay our property taxes if we don’t get a bike lane. Fact is nobody “owns” the street. Your taxes pay for the streets but at the same time NYC is free to apportion street space as it sees fit. If one day NYC decides to outlaw curbside parking altogether in favor of a better use, car owners have zero legal recourse. If your business depends upon people coming in cars, perhaps you should have parking on your premises. If that’s too expensive, then maybe your business isn’t viable if it depends upon the city offering up free curbside parking.

  • NYCBK123

    FYI: Since CB5 overlaps with City Council District 4- CM Powers has a survey for priorities that I encourage people to fill out. Transportation, congestion, traffic, safety. All on the list. And you can write in your own responses. Thanks. We need to make sure the voices of reason are heard loud and clear.

    Link- https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfE5T8QtXLVsVF_SZmO1WYsAFL79WyopOBOdHd5uus6bby5zg/viewform

  • Larry Littlefield

    Aside from crime, because today’s young people aren’t as bad as the young people of that era, and affordable housing, I would see some aspects of 1975 coming back once Duke’s generation is done with us.

    And not just in NYC.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Upper East Side Bike Lane Meeting, or Surreal Performance Art?

By David Meyer |
If you ever go to an Upper East Side community board meeting about bike lanes, bring some popcorn. Last night, the Manhattan Community Board 8 transportation committee called the bluff of crosstown bike lane opponents. After a parade of people spoke against DOT’s plan to stripe bike lanes on their blocks, even though they support the […]

DOT Moves Ahead With Two Pairs of Upper East Side Bike Lanes

By David Meyer |
With Manhattan Community Board 8 failing to agree on three pairs of Upper East Side crosstown bike lanes, DOT will go ahead with painted bike lanes on 70th/71st and 77th/78th streets early next month. So concludes the year’s most ridiculous bike lane story, an epic drama that at one point outed Woody Allen as a full-on bike lane NIMBY. […]

Upper East Side Community Board Asks DOT for Crosstown Bike Lanes

By Ben Fried |
Manhattan Community Board 8 passed a resolution Wednesday night asking DOT for crosstown bike lanes on the Upper East Side. Currently the only east-west pair in the neighborhood is on 90th Street and 91st Street. With biking in the neighborhood on the rise and the recent arrival of Citi Bike, it’s increasingly obvious that’s not enough. […]