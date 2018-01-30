Corey Johnson Calls on Albany to Pass Congestion Pricing “This Year, This Session”

"We need to convince the state legislature that congestion pricing is the right thing to do," the new City Council speaker told NYC business leaders this morning.

Council Speaker Corey Johnson. Photo: William Alatriste for NYC Council
Council Speaker Corey Johnson. Photo: William Alatriste for NYC Council

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is fast becoming the most outspoken local politician in favor of congestion pricing. Johnson was already on the record supporting the policy, but today he went a step further and called for immediate action on congestion pricing in Albany.

Speaking at a breakfast hosted by the Association for a Better New York, which represents the city’s business elite, Johnson asked the assembled private sector chieftains to help him “convince the state legislature that congestion pricing is the right thing to do.”

Johnson’s comments on congestion pricing came at the tail end of a longer pep talk about the need to fix New York’s sputtering transit system.

“The subway is the lifeblood of our economy, and our failure to address this crisis could be our undoing,” he said. “Almost every day, all of us who ride the subway endure dangerously packed train stations, inaudible announcements, phantom sick passengers or train traffic ahead.”

Johnson also touched on the importance of getting the MTA to spend its money efficiently and complete projects in a timely manner.

“We need congestion pricing, this year, this session,” Johnson concluded. “We can reduce congestion and raise badly needed funds at the same time.”

The full text of his speech is available on the City Council website.

As a representative of neighborhoods where congestion pricing would provide major relief from car and truck traffic, Johnson’s position aligns well with his constituents’ needs. (Not every Manhattan elected can say the same.) But his remarks suggest broader political support for congestion pricing for a few reasons.

One is that he was just elected by a majority of the City Council to a position of citywide influence. All of the speaker candidates said they supported congestion pricing to some degree, but Johnson’s stance is exceptionally strong and unequivocal. There are 51 council members and not all of them are in favor of congestion pricing, but it seems unlikely that Johnson could have won the speaker election if a majority of members are opposed to such a significant policy issue that’s frequently been in the news for the past several months.

The second is that Congressmember Joe Crowley, the Queens Democratic Party boss, brokered Johnson’s ascension to the speakership. While the council won’t be directly involved in the upcoming congestion pricing fight in the state legislature, Crowley’s backing of Johnson suggests some level of support for the policy in the Queens political establishment. Ten years ago, Crowley was on the record supporting Mayor Bloomberg’s version of congestion pricing.

None of this means that congestion pricing is a sure thing. Far from it. But if Governor Cuomo decides to press hard in Albany, the political landscape is looking as favorable for a strong version of congestion pricing as it ever has.

  • Mister Sterling

    Bravo. Let’s get this done.

  • 1ifbyrain2ifbytrain

    “the council won’t be directly involved in the upcoming congestion pricing fight in the state legislature” – Right, because why should the local governing body, representing residents most affected by this, be able to decide this issue.

  • Komanoff

    I’m with Mister Sterling. It’s terrific to see Speaker Cory lay it on the line like he’s been doing. (Kind of reminds me of Bernie Sanders’ clear and unapologetic support for carbon taxes during the 2016 Dem primaries, but I digress.) Great that S’blog gets in the room to ABNY and other functions so it can do this reporting. Savvy point about Joe Crowley too. Kudos all around.

  • Thanks Charlie — to clarify this is an occasion where we weren’t in the room. We just got a peek inside thanks to Twitter.

  • “Johnson also touched on the importance of getting the MTA to spend its money efficiently and complete projects in a timely manner.”

    Just “touching on it” is not good enough when you’re proposing to funnel them billions of dollars.

  • eastphilliamsburg

    Glad to see Speaker Johnson’s unambiguous support of congestion pricing.

    I hope his wishes for expanded transit and reduced congestion extend to his district during the upcoming L train shutdown, and that he joins his fellow affected council members in supporting 24/7 dedicated busways and protected bike lanes across Brooklyn and Manhattan.

  • Dave Gil de Rubio

    This congestion plan is a load of garbage and is essentially a regressive tax on the working class. The idea that someone, who lives in New York City (I live in Queens and last time I checked, it is, in fact, a part of New York City), will be getting dinged $11.52 every time they drive in, before 8 p.m., seven days a week, south of 60th Street all the way down to the southern tip of Manhattan Island, is ridiculous.

    Fact of the matter is that most of the traffic being generated is by the explosion of Uber and Lyft and less to do with hard-working New Yorkers. I am a big fan of mass transit and am very supportive of the subway, but there are times that necessitate driving in. For me, it’s usually after 7 p.m. and on Sundays. I work on Long Island and for me to spend time with family members who live in Manhattan during the week means I have to drive in after 7. By the time I’d get home, park the car and hop on a subway, it would be time to come home. And that’s with having the trains running at peak efficiency, which clearly isn’t and hasn’t been the case for quite some time.

    I’m fortunate in that I live near a subway. But for many years, I called Fresh Meadows and Auburndale home, areas that we both know are two-fare zones.
    If there is going to be congestion pricing, why is it not being targeted at the real problem area, which is midtown, from say 60th to above 14th Street? Why does the current plan call for it to run until 8 p.m. rather than, say, 7 p.m., as is the case with most metered streets? Why are Sundays not free (at least for private cars)? On that day, everyone at least gets a break from paying for street parking. Why is the toll so exorbitant? Why are fellow New York City residents being penalized versus people who don’t live in any of the five boroughs who I would wager are making up the bulk of the private cars driving into Manhattan?

    Corey Johnson sounds like Bernie Sanders. Hardly. He’s essentially supporting a policy that just the next nail in the coffin of turning Manhattan into one big gated community.
    Quite frankly, I think the numbers that say that the percentage of people who drive in are of upper class means are specious at best.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Queens Pricing Opponents Push a Fantasy Commuter Tax

By Brad Aaron |
Last week the Queens Civic Congress held an "MTA Capital Plan Forum," where members peddled their commuter tax revival plan to transit chief Elliot "Lee" Sander as an alternative to congestion pricing, which Sander says is vital to the future of his agency.  To be fair, the QCC has promoted this idea for several years, […]

State Assembly Meeting in Manhattan to Talk Congestion Pricing

By Aaron Naparstek |
Brooklyn Assembly Member Jim Brennan (right) tells me that he sees sentiment against Mayor Bloomberg’s congestion pricing plan running at about "three- or four-to-one against" among his colleagues. Brennan suspects that the plan may not even pass the Republican-controlled Senate. While Brennan supports congestion pricing himself, he is concerned that advocates have "over-sold the benefits […]
Photo: Crain's New York

Bucking de Blasio, Speaker Candidates Support Congestion Pricing

By David Meyer |
Mayor de Blasio is pulling out all the stops to frame congestion pricing as a "regressive tax," even though low-income New Yorkers stand to gain enormously. Not a single contender for council speaker is on the same page as the mayor. In a debate hosted by Crain's this morning, they all signaled support for congestion pricing, with a few caveats.