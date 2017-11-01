Bucking de Blasio, Speaker Candidates Support Congestion Pricing

At a forum this morning, all eight contenders took a very different stance on road pricing than the mayor.

Photo: Crain's New York
Photo: Crain's New York

Mayor de Blasio is pulling out all the stops to frame congestion pricing as a “regressive tax,” even though low-income New Yorkers stand to gain enormously. Not a single contender for council speaker is on the same page as the mayor. In a debate hosted by Crain’s this morning, they all signaled support for congestion pricing, with a few caveats.

Eight candidates are vying to replace Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito when her term wraps up at the end of the year: Ritchie Torres of the Bronx; Robert Cornegy and Jumaane Williams of Brooklyn; Corey Johnson, Mark Levine, and Ydanis Rodriguez of Manhattan; and Donovan Richards and Jimmy Van Bramer of Queens.

This morning, all eight expressed support for charging motorists to enter the Manhattan core in order to reduce traffic and generate transit funding. The differences were a matter of degree.

“The status quo is unacceptable,” Levine said. “Congestion is hurting our economy, it is hurting our environment, it poses a safety risk, and we are chronically underfunding our transit. Congestion pricing solves those problems.”

Of the eight speaker contenders, all but Cornegy had previously gone on the record supporting the Move NY toll reform plan. Today, Cornegy said he supported congestion pricing while cautioning against “balanc[ing] infrastructure issues on the backs of middle class New Yorkers.”

“So while I support it, I support also looking at the plan closely to make sure that the people in our boroughs, my constituents and other constituents, are not negatively impacted in any way in trying to solve this very difficult problem,” he said.

Richards said his support was contingent on including funding for discount MetroCards for low-income New Yorkers and outer borough transit improvements. He also said the funding should be put in a “lockbox” that cannot be redirected by the governor away from the MTA.

Governor Cuomo has yet to propose a specific road pricing plan. His “Fix NYC” panel is expected to recommend policies to curb congestion next month.

One dynamic that advocates will probably have to guard against if legislation takes shape is the carving out of exemptions to the congestion fee, which could weaken the traffic-reducing benefits of any plan and set off a cascade of additional exemptions. Levine, for instance, who has been vocal in his support for Move NY, said he’d be open to excluding motorists who live in “transit deserts” from having to pay any new tolls.

Mayor de Blasio has resisted the idea of congestion pricing, pressing instead for a millionaire’s tax that would raise far less than Move NY and do nothing to curb traffic on the city’s most car-clogged streets.

Of the speaker candidates, all but Johnson and Levine signed onto a letter to MTA Chairman Joe Lhota endorsing the millionaire’s tax. They are skeptical about its chances in the Republican-controlled State Senate, however.

“I do believe that millionaires and billionaires should pay a little bit more for our transit system, but I do agree that until we can pass a millionaire’s tax, and I don’t see that happening right now, that congestion pricing is the only way forward,” Richards said.

“What we have to do is begin to change perceptions so that people realize they are paying the extra money on the MTA, [and] it’s time that other people pay their fair share,” Williams said.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Let’s Hear About Mayor Bloomberg’s Transit Improvement Plan

By John Kaehny |
Kevin Sheekey: Bring this man home to talk about the transit improvements congestion pricing will fund. Sixty Percent of New Yorkers support Mayor Bloomberg’s plan to impose a congestion pricing fee on traffic entering Manhattan’s Central Business District and spending the resulting money on transit improvements. According to the pollsters at Quinnipiac, that support hasn’t […]

Congestion Pricing Endgame Begins

By Brad Aaron |
With less than four weeks remaining for the city to meet the $354 million federal deadline, lawmakers are positioning themselves on one side of the other of the congestion pricing debate, as state and city prime movers quietly ready for "negotiations." According to the Sun, Governor Eliot Spitzer’s office is drafting a congestion pricing bill, […]

Congestion Pricing: The Public Conversation Begins

By Aaron Naparstek |
The New York Sun has the first of what will be a littany of congestion pricing stories coming out in the next few months. Finally, with city and state elections out of the way, New York City is about to embark on a substantive discussion of its transportation, traffic congestion and long-term sustainability issues. Some excerpts below: While Mayor […]

Congestion Pricing: What’s the Deal?

By John Kaehny |
Nobody knows whether the convoluted and difficult congestion pricing "deal" reached by political leaders yesterday will actually result in anything. The deal is complex even by Albany standards. A few things, however, are clear: Mayor Bloomberg does not have a "green light" to move forward with congestion pricing, nor has he been granted any new […]

Glick’s Excuse: Everything But the Kitchen Sink

By Brad Aaron |
Welcome to Glickville As Deborah Glick herself would tell you, no state legislator had more reason to support congestion pricing than she did. In a district where 95.4 percent of working residents would not have paid the charge, where households with a car are outnumbered by households sans vehicle three to one, and which nonetheless […]