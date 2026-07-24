Friday’s Headlines: What’s In A Name Edition

The big news yesterday was the demise of one of the greatest names in New York railroad history: Pennsylvania Station.

Sure, the writing was on the wall when President Trump — who you may have noticed likes to name things after himself — took over the renovation project of the substandard rail hall. But yesterday, all the papers were filled with coverage of Trump’s demand that Congress authorize a name change in what New Yorkers have long called Penn Station.

Officially, no one in the federal government said it should be renamed for Trump — not yet anyway — but every outlet reported it as such (NYDN, NY Times, NY Post, Streetsblog, Gothamist).

After publication, we called legendary Trump foe, Rep. Jerry Nadler, for a comment, and he sent over an earful.

“Now, after months of hiding from the public, Sean Duffy has confirmed that the Trump administration is waging a hostile takeover of Penn Station, including delivering Trump his dream of renaming Penn Station after himself,” Nadler said. “I strongly oppose this ridiculous proposal and am once again demanding answers on the funding.

“This will be one of the most expensive projects in the country, yet the administration still has not disclosed how it will be funded or who will pay the bill. New York taxpayers and transit riders must not be forced to foot the bill for a Trump vanity project.”

I also called Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, who said he was confident that if Trump named Penn Station for himself, a subsequent Democratic president would re-rename the station. I asked Holyman-Sigal what named he’d prefer.

“You know, I kind of like the sound of ‘Penn Station,'” he said. “Trump’s goal is to excite his supporters and drive New Yorkers crazy. But my message to New Yorkers is, ‘It’s only temporary.'”

Ever the optimist.

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