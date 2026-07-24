Friday’s Headlines: What’s In A Name Edition
The big news yesterday was the demise of one of the greatest names in New York railroad history: Pennsylvania Station. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on July 24, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
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